Rony comments on Abel’s trip to the locker room in Palmeiras x Atlético-MG penalties and says what he heard from the coach

In an interview with Sportscenter at night, the Palmeiras striker admitted that he did not know that Abel Ferreira had gone to the locker room at the time of penalty kicks.

The way the palm trees qualified for the semifinals of CONMEBOL Libertadores continues to reverberate. On Tuesday night (16), the striker Ron was present at sportscenter of the night on ESPN channels and didn’t hide that he didn’t know Abel Ferreira went to the locker room at the time of the penalty shootout.

“I didn’t even know he had gone to the locker room, I found out later because he said he went. He didn’t say why, we got together after the game. There’s always that thing of saying ‘professor, everything will be fine, regardless of what happens, we’re together’. And he came to us, that came from him: ‘you are confident, you know what you have to do, go there and knock”.

“We were focused. When I went to take the penalty, I didn’t even know that if I lost, we were eliminated. I knew I had to get there, I had to hit and do it, then Weverton would go there and defend. About the teacher going to the locker room on penalties, if the fan was nervous, imagine the teacher”.

In addition to the results on the field conquered by Palmeiras de Abel Ferreira on the field, the striker and shirt number 10 of the team highlighted how the Portuguese coach makes the players enter the field for each match.

“I don’t think (enter) the mind, but he leaves a legacy for us before the game very cool. He speaks of the word faith, which we have to enter with a lot of faith. We don’t control what happens in the game, but we control what we do. What he always asks us is to show what we’re going to do, have fun. He always says a phrase to us that I keep thinking: ‘we’ll miss you soon’. So, he tells us to play it easy. And, regardless of the result, he will be there with us, he gives an extraordinary confidence to each player and only asks us to give our best”.