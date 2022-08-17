Rowing Club looking for a fresh start

Plans for a fresh start

The process is always painful, but Remo starts to get on with life after leaving Serie C and running out of schedule. The immediate step is to clean the area, reducing costs and saving as much as possible. When there is no expected income, the path is to eliminate expenses. If it is not possible to completely zero, it is perfectly feasible to cut the heaviest costs.

With one of the most expensive squads in Série C, there was no way to stay with Brenner and Bruno Alves, two of the highest salaries on the sheet. Remo’s top scorer in the season (11 goals in 32 matches), Brenner was well evaluated by the fans, but he left with a low bias, as he did not score in the last four games, precisely the most important of the competition.

Starting forward on the right side, Bruno Alves did very well at Parazão; in Serie C, it fluctuated a lot. He started badly and only regained the title after the 10th round. He was the vice-top scorer in 2022, with seven goals in 23 matches. Both Brenner and Bruno are valued and should close with Serie B clubs.

The shutdowns continue for the next few days. The only sector likely to remain unchanged is the goal, where Zé Carlos, Vinícius and Vítor Lube should remain. In the other positions, there is no way to keep so many athletes on the payroll, without competition for the next four months – in terms of charges, there is still the 13th salary to consider.

In conversation with the column, president Fábio Bentes informs that he is starting to put together an emergency plan, which includes the dismissal of athletes and the search for negotiation with sponsors, in addition to activating promotions and encouraging the engagement of members and fans.

In the evaluation of the mishaps that resulted in the failure, the president admits that a lot of things went wrong, with special emphasis on the profile of the cast. More than players chosen by the technical level, the club will aim at athletes with a more warrior character.

The idea is to immediately start the reformulation process in order to prepare the ground for the next season, with the assembly of a new cast starting in December, without any pending issues from 2022.

Bentes points out that the planning includes drastic changes in the administration, with serenity, without haste. The fact is that when things go wrong, the tendency is to individualize the targets, but it is necessary to understand that football is always collective, on and off the field.

There will be no shortage of time for Remo to find ways to reorganize itself and attempt a winning turn in 2023. The prospect of a C Series divided into turn and return, like Series B and A, can change the competition for the better, but doing climb the bar of difficulties.

Preparing a squad for the Brazilian since the state championship will naturally be the main challenge of Remo’s board from now on, in order to return to Série B in the last year of the current board’s mandate.

With the scorched earth, opposition tries to come out of the woodwork

As usual, Remo’s bad campaign in Serie C, the second disappointment to which the Azulina fans were subjected in little more than a year, stokes the opposition’s fury at the club. The atmosphere of peace that had lasted since the re-election of President Fábio Bentes was broken by the harsh criticisms posted on the internet by representatives of the opposition.

It’s understandable that the crowd – which includes partners, benefactors and advisers – has been hounded since the team’s elimination last Sunday. Remo had an obligation to qualify for the second phase of the championship. In addition to the high investment in signings, the team was one of the favorites to fight for access. He was just at ease.

Serious mistakes were made, there was a lack of adequate planning to form a really qualified squad and the change of coaches was counterproductive. Nothing that hadn’t already happened. Last year, in Serie B, the same mistakes were responsible for relegation. For that very reason, the criticisms are entirely justified.

Everyone has the right to protest and point out the many mistakes made. Some, however, lack the proper support to throw stones at this point. It is necessary to remember leaders who left the club on the brink of bankruptcy in the last three decades, with wasteful and irresponsible management, including the notorious top hat that tried in every way to sell the Baenão stadium.

The management of Fábio Bentes deserves criticism for the conduct of football, much lower than expected in the last two Brazilians, but administratively it has many merits. Some of them: took the finances out of the red, paid off the most robust debts, rebuilt Baenão – which had been scrapped by another management – ​​and acquired the Training Center.

Shaking media now praises even rachão

The noisy São Paulo media, massively represented by programs on sports channels and on the internet, continues to do its thing. In addition to dedicating 99% of the time to analyzing and deifying the great clubs of São Paulo, relegating the rest of the country to crumbs and almost always disrespectful comments.

Yesterday, for lack of options, I watched ESPN for a few moments and it only made me miss the master José Trajano. I was introduced to histrionic screams and silly praise to a legion of players and coaches, especially the darlings Vítor Pereira and Abel Ferreira. Atmosphere of a club fair, like a supporters’ counter.

To top it off, a thrilling reporter makes a triumphant entrance to show Patrick’s carrap goal in a rough training session for São Paulo. What is surprising is that, in the absence of game options, the guys begin to praise training lions. Football is going badly, but the surroundings don’t help.