‘Rumor was the worst’

Reproduction / Instagram Lívia Andrade will join Domingão with Huck

Lívia Andrade broke the silence and confirmed through her social networks that she is the newest hired by Globo. She will reinforce the cast of Domingão with Huck starting this month, acting in one of the frames of Luciano Huck’s program.

“And there were rumors that she was in the worst condition,” wrote the former presenter of Fofocalizando on her Twitter profile. Before, she had published the video of Globo’s duty vignette, widely used on social networks when someone wants to announce something urgent.

The information about Lívia’s departure to Globo was first reported by journalist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles. And fans of his began to fill his profile on social media with questions about his new professional destiny. The former pupil of Silvio Santos confirmed, in writing, that she is on her way to the audience leader.

“LÍVIAAAAAAAAAA so it’s true? Can I freak out now?”, wrote the internet user Emily Silva. “Yes,” replied the presenter. Before, the same fan had sent the following message: “I used to freak out about this news, I was anxious but always disappointed, so I learned, I’m going to wait for Lívia to give the final news that then I freak out and go crazy”.

And the ex-SBT replied: “It’s worth the wait, after so much shit that came out lately. You’ve already learned that unfortunately you can’t believe the news, right lol. But this one is true. At least the headline I read”, stressed.

Another follower even mentioned that some journalists had nailed Lívia Andrade to A Fazenda 14, and she wasted no time in mocking the speculations. “Love, of everything they invented out there, this was less”, wrote the presenter.