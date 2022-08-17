São Paulo communicates Nacional about millionaire business by Gabriel Neves

O Sao Paulo communicated Nacional, from Uruguay, who will exercise priority in the purchase of midfielder Gabriel Neves, on loan to Tricolor until the end of the year. The information was revealed to THROW! by sources linked to the football dome of the Morumbi club.

According to what was found by the L!according to the clauses stipulated by the Uruguayan club in the transfer of the player to São Paulo, the deal should cost almost R$ 9 million to the tricolor coffers.

Also according to these sources, the football board has already started negotiations to define the contract to be signed by Neves as a definitive player for São Paulo.

Information is not necessarily new. In recent interviews, football director Carlos Belmonte and manager Rui Costa openly spoke of Tricolor’s intention to keep the number 15.

Coach Rogério Ceni endorses the choir. When commenting on the midfielder after the 3-0 victory over Bragantino, last Sunday (14), at Morumbi, for the Brazilian Championship, he even listed the qualities of his player.

It’s not for less. Neves arrived at Morumbi in the middle of last year and took a long time to find himself. He conquered the space once and for all only through the hands of Ceni, with whom he became the absolute starter and key player. In all, the Uruguayan completed 35 games and did not score any goals for São Paulo.

CONTRACT RENEWALS ON THE WAY. SLOWLY…

So far, São Paulo has settled the situation of only three players in the current group whose contract would expire by the end of the year: right-back Igor Vinícius, goalkeeper Thiago Couto and striker Calleri. There is also striker Jonas Toró, released in advance to sign with Panathinaikos, from Greece.

Check out the situation of each athlete at the end of their contract in São Paulo:



REINALDO (ends at the end of 2022)

After a period of questioning from the press – and silence from the side -, the player changed his tone and spoke publicly about his interest in staying. There were polls from Fluminense, at the request of coach Fernando Diniz.

MIRANDA (ends at the end of 2022)

Belmonte spoke publicly of the club’s interest in his permanence. Negotiation, non-existent, began.

EDER (ends at the end of 2022)

The veteran striker should not stay, even for the high salary.

MARCOS GUILHERME (ends at the end of 2022)

The striker arrived in the current transfer window with a risky contract. That is, its renewal depends on productivity clauses, such as the number of games and goals until the end of the year.

RAFINHA (ends up at the end of 2022)

Another veteran of the squad who will have to wait until the end of the year to find out if he is interested or not in his stay.

WALCE (ends end of 2022)

The most mysterious of situations. With physical and particular problems, the defender disappeared from the list of injured people released by the club. Treated as a jewel, there is an interest in extending the bond as a form of recognition and evaluation.

ANDRÉS COLORADO (ends at the end of 2022)

He is on loan from Cortuluá, from Colombia. Ceni likes the player, who wouldn’t be too expensive to buy. Tricolor has priority in the business. But due to the large number of foreigners in the squad, he shouldn’t stay. In your country the return is taken for granted.

LUIZÃO (ends in January 2023)

Promoted from the base, the player has been gaining chances in the Tricolor’s main team, even due to the lack of options for the sector. Behind the scenes, it is said that the extension is worded, but has not yet been made official. And there would be polls of Portuguese teams, like Benfica and Porto.

IGOR GOMES (ends in March 2023)

Midfielder, midfielder and winger, the player’s versatility is very pleasing to Ceni, who lists him as one of the main names in the squad. He recently said in an interview that he intends to arrange the renewal. But he saw his name being involved in several speculations about large salary requests, which is denied by the board, which with the delay in the agreement, admits to selling him for the proposal that appears. In October he can sign with any club. And Botafogo is interested.

But the staff would have proposals from abroad. It helps São Paulo that the link ends outside the transfer window of the Old Continent.