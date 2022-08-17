São Paulo squad: Rafinha returns, and Jandrei is still in doubt | Sao Paulo

São Paulo returned to the CT of Barra Funda, this Tuesday, and started the preparation to face América-MG, on Thursday, at 21h, for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

The main novelty was the presence of Rafinha in the activities. The right-back recovered from a small strain in the posterior region of the right thigh and trained normally with the other teammates.

The player should be available to Rogério Ceni, but most likely he will start on the bench, as Igor Vinicius has stood out among the holders.

Rafinha in training for São Paulo

The goalkeeper Jandrei also went to the field and did some work with the squad, but it is still a doubt for the duel. In the final stage of recovery from a back trauma, he will be re-evaluated after Wednesday’s training session to find out the real game conditions.

If he is absent, the titleholder will be Thiago Couto. Felipe Alves, holder in Jandrei’s absence, cannot compete in the Copa do Brasil for São Paulo. He had already been registered by Juventude, and the regulation does not allow a player to be registered by two clubs.

In this way, a probable São Paulo for the decisive confrontation has: Thiago Couto (Jandrei), Diego Costa, Miranda and Léo; Igor Vinicius, Gabriel Neves, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes (Patrick) and Reinaldo; Luciano and Calleri.

Defender Nahuel Ferraresi is another gringo in São Paulo

In this Tuesday’s training, the players participated in a small field confrontation activity. Soon after, Ceni commanded an 11-on-11 tactical job.

The players who played the longest in the victory over Red Bull Bragantino last Sunday did light regenerative exercises on the field.

Caio, Arboleda and André Anderson continued to be treated at the club’s Refis.

São Paulo’s training this Tuesday was closely monitored by Luis Fabiano. The former striker was at the Barra Funda CT to visit his former club. He took pictures with players and with Muricy Ramalho, with whom he worked at Tricolor.

Luis Fabiano defended São Paulo from 2002 to 2004 and had a second spell from 2011 to 2015.

Luis Fabiano visits the São Paulo CT

