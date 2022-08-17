Scientists plan multi-million ‘resurrection’ of Tasmanian tiger

Scientists from Australia and the United States have launched an ambitious multi-million dollar project to bring back the tasmanian tiger (Thylacinus cynocephalus), extinct marsupial animal in the 1930s.

The University of Melbourne’s partnership with Colossal, a Texas biotechnology company, plans to restore the animal’s genetic code in the laboratory and return it to its natural habitat on the island of Tasmania.

Also known as Tasmanian wolves, the animals of the genus thylacines were the largest predators to inhabit Australia and the island of New Guinea more than 2,000 years ago.

+ The Tasmanian tiger went extinct due to its reputation as a killer, but it couldn’t snap up sheep, study says

Dog-like and with stripes on its back, it was widely hunted after European colonization. The last known survivor died in captivity in 1936. Although many reported encounters in the decades that followed, and others tried to prove its existence, the animal was officially declared extinct in the 1980s.

This is the second undertaking of its kind by Colossal, which last year announced that it would “resurrect” the woolly mammoth, species of extinct arctic about 4,000 years ago.

+ Climate change would have extinct giant animals in Australia

The team at the laboratory leading the “resurrection” of the Tasmanian tiger has already sequenced the genome of a specimen of the Tasmanian tiger. thylacines maintained by the Museum Victoria, an Australian museum institution.

Continues after advertising

The leader of the research team, Australian professor Andrew Pask, said that the partnership between the Australian university and the American company is the most significant attempt ever made for the restoration of marsupials in Australia, as more than 30 scientists are working on the “ great challenge” of bringing the animal “back from the dead”.

The procedure used will be gene editing developed by George Church, a professor at the Harvard Medical School and co-founder of the Texan company involved in the project. The process involves harvesting stem cells from a living species with tiger-like DNA, turning them into “thylacine” cells – or the closest approximation possible.

New marsupial-specific assisted reproductive technologies will be needed to use stem cells to make an embryo, which would then be transferred into an artificial uterus or from genetically similar animals.

Pask estimates that the first offspring in the experiment could be born in 10 years. The chief executive of Colossal, on the other hand, believes that it would be possible to achieve results in less than six years, the deadline that the company had set to produce the first group of mammoths recreated in the laboratory.

+ Seven extinct animals that science wants to bring back

The geneticist who leads the lab says the research will not only bring back long-dead species, but help develop technology that could be applied to deal with the current global extinction crisis.

“We don’t have a choice. If we lose 50% of the Earth’s biodiversity, we ourselves will be extinct in the next 50 to 100 years.” The Guardian.

However, the project’s announcement was met with skepticism by some experts, who say the experiment is unlikely to succeed. Other researchers have questioned the multimillion-dollar financial support received for attempting to “resurrect” animals while projects that help endangered species remain unfunded.