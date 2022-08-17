See how Soteldo’s official presentation at Santos went

Yeferson Soteldo was officially presented as a reinforcement for Santos today (17), in Vila Belmiro. The Venezuelan attacking midfielder returns to Peixe after spells at Toronto FC (CAN) and Tigres (MEX). He was loaned by Tigres until July 2023.

Again with Santos’ number 10, Soteldo spoke about the effort to return and the desire to return to acting at a high level. He was unwillingly traded to Toronto for the club to pay the debt to Huachipato (CHI).

“I’ve dreamed of this return since I left. Santos needed me. It’s the right time and I’m going to enjoy it, Santos, the affection of the fans. I’m very proud to wear this shirt. Something very beautiful is going to start”, said Soteldo

“I’m the same Soteldo. It was more a problem of adaptation, of not being well [no Canadá e no México]. Now I’m very happy, I came back well. In training, everyone saw that I’m fine. Nothing has changed, I’m ready to play. The love I have for the club is very great. I left sad and knowing I would return. Nothing like returning to Santos where I was very happy. I had many proposals, but I wouldn’t be able to go to another team in Brazil other than Santos, which is the biggest, he added.

São Paulo tried to sign Soteldo on more than one occasion. The Santos reinforcement commented on the case.

“São Paulo fans when they found out I didn’t want to go… But I never told them about it. It was a lot of speculation. I said I would come back here for my representatives. .

Soteldo should debut against São Paulo on Sunday (21), at Vila Belmiro, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. It remains to be seen whether he will start as a starter or on the bench.

“It’s classic, a very good game. We are preparing very well. Professor does a good job to get us ready. I’m fine, training very hard and adapting again. If he needs me from the beginning, I’m ready. If not, I’ll be ready to enter [no segundo tempo]”, he concluded.