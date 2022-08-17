see how the house where Anne Heche crashed her car in the USA looked like

A video released by the website TMZ showed how the house where actress Anne Heche crashed her car on the 5th of this month looked like. Last Friday (12), the actress was declared brain dead, a week after the serious accident in Los Angeles, USA, and the devices were turned off and organs donated.

In the video, firefighters can be seen inside the house in the Mar Vista region of the city of California. The property was completely destroyed after the collision that involved the actress’s car.

On August 5th, Anne was driving her blue mini cooper when she crashed the vehicle she was driving in the garage of an apartment complex. Residents of the region tried to help the actress, but she refused, reversed and accelerated, hitting the car again in another house.

The blow was so strong that it caused a fire in the car and in the house of linne mishele. It took nearly 60 firefighters to put out the flames.

Firefighters helped the actress and, according to the American website TMZ, at least two people were hit by the celebrity before the collision that set the car on fire.

The accident left the actress in critical condition and in a coma. She was intubated, with severe burns and lung injuries, requiring mechanical ventilation. The actress remained with the devices that kept her alive until Sunday.

Police told Deadline that the actress was under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident.

The organs of the actress who died at the age of 53 were donated to eight people. According to TMZ, the identities of the people who will benefit from Anne’s organs will not be revealed, as well as which organs were donated.

Mishele mourned the death of the actress. In a video posted on Instagram, she said that the loss of the artist is “devastating” and sympathized.

“His family, his friends and his children especially have really suffered a great loss and my heart goes out to them. This whole situation is tragic and there’s really nothing to say. I’m sending love to everyone involved,” he said.

Neighbors John and Jennifer Durand created a crowdfunding for Mishele, who lost almost all of her belongings in the fire.

In the kitty, there is a description to help the address of the affected house. “Lynne lives with her beautiful pups Bree and Rueban, and Marley the turtle, in the house that was destroyed this week by a speeding car, which caused a fire. Lynne and her family escaped with minor physical damage, and for that we are very, very grateful. The house, however, was burned to the ground,” he says.

To the Daily Mail, a neighbor of Lynne spoke about the accident. “She’s lucky to be alive. She was shaking when she told me she was in the living room right where the car had crashed.”

The kitty has already raised US$160,000, equivalent to R$823,000.