See numbers of Neymar and Mbappé in penalty kicks

The friction between Neymar and Kylian Mbappé has made the news in recent days. The exchange of barbs between the players gained a bigger chapter last Saturday (13), during the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier.

Despite the 5-2 rout, what made the headlines was the argument between the forwards over a penalty kick. In addition, after the game, Neymar liked some publications that criticized the posture of shirt 7, who also gave up a move during the match for not receiving the ball.

The situation of the last match raised the debate of who should be PSG’s official scout. Taking into account the use of both players in penalties for the Parisian club, Neymar has an advantage over the French: 90% against 80.9%.

These data are from Transfermarkt and only take into account the period they play together: from the 2017/2018 season to the present.

While the Brazilian converted 27 of his 30 penalties taken by PSG, Mbappé sent 17 of his 21 attempts to the net.

In general numbers, so far, Neymar has already collected 86 penalties in his career. Of those, he converted 71 and lost 15. The Frenchman, on the other hand, went to the lime mark 25 times, with 20 hits and five mistakes.

