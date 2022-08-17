See the main points of Alexandre de Moraes’ inauguration speech at the TSE | Elections 2022

Minister Alexandre de Moraes took office this Tuesday (16) as president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). In his speech, Moraes defended the electronic voting machine, criticized the dissemination of false information (fake news) and stated that freedom of expression is not “freedom to destroy democracy”.

The ceremony was attended by more than 2,000 guests in the Court’s plenary, including President Jair Bolsonaro and former presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Dilma Rousseff, Michel Temer and José Sarney.

Also present were the president of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), the ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), deputies, senators and 22 governors.

The ceremony also formalized the inauguration of Minister Ricardo Lewandowski as vice-president of the TSE.

Lewandowski and Moraes will command the court during the campaign, the voting and approval of the 2022 election result, in addition to the inauguration of those elected in 2023.

See the main points of the speech of the new president of the TSE:

Moraes assumed the position that was previously held by minister Edson Fachin. The new president of the TSE said that he would like to continue the “beautiful work” carried out by his predecessor.

“With humility and serenity, firmness and transparency, together with my court colleagues, I will direct all my efforts to continue the beautiful work that has been carried out by the TSE under the command of Minister Luiz Edson Fachin in the organization of the 2022 general elections” , said Moraes.

Public trust in the electoral process

Moraes’ inauguration was considered a move to reaffirm confidence in the electoral system, especially in the face of Bolsonaro’s unproven attacks on electronic voting machines.

At the beginning of his speech, the minister defended the agility, security, competence and transparency of the electoral system.

“We are one of the largest democracies in the world in terms of popular vote, being among the four largest democracies in the world. But we are the only democracy in the world that calculates and publishes electoral results on the same day. With agility, security, competence and transparency. This is a source of national pride”, said the new president of the TSE. At that moment, the guests rose to applaud him.

Defense of institutions

Moraes also stated that the inauguration ceremony symbolizes respect for institutions. The minister also said that the authorities are temporary, but that the institutions are permanent and essential.

“Today’s ceremony symbolizes respect for institutions as the only way to grow and strengthen the Republic. And the strength of democracy as the only political regime in which all power emanates from the people, and which must be exercised for the good of the people”, declared Moraes .

“Democracy is a collective construction of all who believe in popular sovereignty and, more than that, of all who believe and trust in popular wisdom, who believe that we – all of us, authorities of the Judiciary, the Executive Power, the Legislative – we are passengers, but institutions must be strengthened, as they are permanent and essential for a better Brazil, for a Brazil of success and progress, for a Brazil with more harmony, with more social justice, with more equality and solidarity, for a Brazil with more love and hope”, said the minister.

Freedom of expression vs freedom of ‘destruction of democracy’

The new president of the TSE also said that freedom of expression is not freedom ‘of aggression’ or ‘destruction of democracy’, institutions, dignity and honor of others.

“The Federal Constitution enshrines the binomial ‘freedom and responsibility’, not allowing irresponsibly to carry out abuse in the exercise of a constitutionally enshrined right. Not allowing the use of freedom of expression as a protective shield for the practice of antidemocratic hate speech, threats, aggressions, violence, criminal offenses and all sorts of illicit activities. destruction of the institutions, dignity and honor of others”, said Moraes.

Criticism of hate speech

Moraes also stated that freedom of expression does not mean freedom to “spread hate speech and prejudice”.

“Freedom of expression is not freedom to propagate hate speech and prejudice. Freedom of expression does not allow the propagation of hate speech and ideas contrary to the constitutional order and the rule of law – including during the electoral period. voter to choose his candidate, his candidate depends on tranquility and trust in democratic institutions and in the electoral process itself”, emphasized the minister.

Moraes also stated that the Electoral Justice will act “fast, firm and relentless” in the fight against fake news.

“The intervention of the Electoral Justice, as I said earlier, will be minimal. However, it will be swift, firm and relentless in the sense of curbing abusive practices or the dissemination of false and fraudulent news, especially those hidden in the cowardly anonymity of social networks, the famous fakes news”, said the new president of the TSE.

The new president of the TSE also defended the right to vote and said that it is necessary for “the exercise of the sovereign will of the people in choosing their representatives”.

“The right to vote is the fundamental act for the exercise of the sovereign will of the people to freely and consciously choose their representatives. The most important – and here there is no doubt – guarantee of democracy is configured in the freedom to exercise of the right to vote,” said Moraes.