“Seriously, I drop everything and…”; Tiago Leifert stretches the controversy and sends a message that solves Neymar’s problem at PSG

The mood promoted by Mbappé’s attitude, at the Parc des Princes, in PSG’s match against Montpellier, when the French player demanded to take a penalty, continues to reverberate among the personalities of the sport. During live on channel ‘3 in the Area’, journalist Tiago Leifert made an unusual suggestion for the ace Neymar and, by the way, put Lionel Messi in the same scene.

For Leifert, the number 10 of the Brazilian Team and PSG should leave the French team, alongside Messi. The journalist went further and pointed out the ideal destination: “I insist on my ideal world, on my dream, of Neymar and Messi leaving PSG together for any Premier League team. It could be Brentford or Crystal Palace, whatever. Newcastle would be animal. But it has to be for a championship that allows both to develop their talents in the best possible way. In France, it’s a fight, you give a reel and get yellow ”, he declared.

Afterwards, Tiago showed the passionate side of his advice and opened his heart to declare which would be the perfect team to welcome the duo: “Neymar and Messi at Arsenal? I don’t have the heart for it. Seriously, I drop everything and move to England. My eyes water, I get goosebumps, you guys are crazy,” he added.

Mbappé’s behavior drew attention and he believes that the Frenchman’s attitude is motivated by the bond that the player has created with PSG: “Mbappé is 23 years old. At 23 I was still in college. I’ll give him a discount because he’s a boy. He was born on the outskirts of Paris, poor and then he goes to play football and makes this renovation which is one of the biggest in the world, or the biggest in the world. They get it into his head that he is the Prince of Paris and the owner of the team. I read that Montpellier’s salary sheet, which lost 5-2 to PSG, is a third of Mbappé’s salary. Of course, this certainly weighs heavily on the guy’s head, that he wants to be a protagonist. You imagine this 23-year-old boy who must have put in the contract that he is the new penalty taker. Let’s say that PSG has 20 penalties in the season, then we are talking about 20 more goals in the account. The guy wants to hit”, concluded Leifert.