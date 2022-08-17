“Several attempts were made…”; woman accuses Virginia Fonseca of alleged coup and asks for compensation for moral damages, says columnist

Virgínia Fonseca got into a huge controversy this week, after a woman uses social media to accuse her of a financial scam. The information comes from columnist Lucas Pasin, from “UOL”, who revealed the story that would have happened in Governador Valadares, in the interior of Minas Gerais.

A city trader filed a lawsuit against the influencer, saying she was the victim of a scam to the buy a course promoted by Virginiawhere the promise is that you become a “successful influencer”.

Lucas says that the victim invested almost R$ 1000.00, but did not receive any content that was promised. After the merchant tries to resolve the matter in a “friendly” wayshe decided to ask for compensation of double the amount paid for the course, in addition to 20 minimum wages on account of moral damages.

Document proves the lawsuit against Virginia

A part of the document of the action, which will be judged in September, was released by Pasin. “The items are under the seal and ‘undoubted influence’. After all, without the intermediation of the digital influencerthe author [da ação] would not have bought the course, since he learned of the offer through Virginia’s social networks”, says the text.

“Several attempts have been made to resolve this conflict amicably, without, however, any success. From the date of purchase to the present, one year has passed. The value above may seem little, but it buys a dream, like the author’s, who works with the sale of shoes over the internet, and has the dream of becoming a digital influencer, as well as the defendant”, revealed the columnist. , Virginia Fonseca has not commented on the case.