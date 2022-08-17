Simaria launches indirect on social networks, increases rumors about affair and celebrates: “She is bagaceira”

simaria is away from the stage after a disagreement with her sister, Simone. However, everything indicates that the singer takes advantage of the moment of rest to meet some people. That’s because in recent weeks, there have been rumors that the sertaneja would be in an affair with the Cuban actor, William Levi, fact that has not yet been confirmed by the artist.

To make fans even more excited about speculation, the singer posted a series of videos in which she appears in front of a mirror. In the content, the voice of “Closed Regime” displays baphonic looks during captures. However, one detail managed to catch the attention of the followers.

It turns out that in the song chosen for the video, the singer Romim Mahta sings: “She’s from the bagaceira and, besides being pretty, she’s hot and single”, says the song. It is worth remembering that the artist’s brother, Caio Mendeswas one of the protagonists that helped to reverberate the rumors of the probable relationship.

“Dona Simaria you have a new crush. It’s true, I’m serious. As far as I know, that’s about two months of talk, but she’s too soft, too slow. I didn’t know him, she told me about the boy, but he’s not from here. He’s famous, he doesn’t sing, he looks like he acts,” she pointed out.