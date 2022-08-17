Simaria poses in lingerie and a fan comments: “Vibe OnlyFans”

who accompanies Simaria Mendes on social media, you certainly noticed that the singer has been sharing frequently, bolder photos and some intriguing messages on Twitter. This Tuesday (16), for example, she posted a photo of lingerie and showed all her power of sensuality.

In this ocasion, she chose a black piece with lace details and a slight transparency. In the caption of the post, the famous joked: “Today the veal is like a rib dumpling! Full of substance and hitting weakness!!! Aaaaa…”commented.

Earlier, the famous also posted a photo all neat in the face and abusing the cleavage. This time, Simone’s sister left another message, which was understood by fans as an alleged indirect.

“We don’t have to be afraid of losing someone. In fact, we have to be afraid of getting lost, trying to make someone stay.’ Above all God, then self-love my vessels”he wrote.

“Vibe OnlyFans”, said the fan of Simaria

In the post’s comments, a fan commented on the new phase of Simaria on social networks and gave an opinion on the content that the singer has been publishing.

“The little friend is in the OnlyFans vibe, lately her content is being summed up: indirect and being sexy”, wrote the artist’s fan. over there, other followers also commented: “She’s awesome, see”, “Véia is “on”! More beautiful than ever”, “Wow, you rocked it, you look beautiful”were some reactions.

Simaria shows sensuality by posing in lingerie and a fan comments: “Vibe OnlyFans” (Photo: Playback/Twitter)

