Simaria prohibits family members from entering the condominium where he lives

The sisters Simone and Simaria live a great instability in their careers and in their personal lives. Brigades, the sisters have stopped sharing stages and avoid meeting face to face at all costs. This column, however, found that it’s not just the sisters’ relationship that is strained. Sources revealed that Simaria banned family members from entering his home, in a luxury condominium in São Paulo.

The ban extends to all family members, including the mother. The singer would have determined this 15 or 20 days ago. Since the fight with Simone became public, Simaria has had serious relationship problems with the other members of the family.

Simone and Simaria (Reproduction/Editing Metrópoles) Simone and Simaria (Reproduction/Editing Metrópoles)Simone and Simaria (Reproduction/Editing Metrópoles) Simone and Simaria duo Simone and SimariaReproduction / Instagram Advertising from the Metrópoles partner Photo-simone-e-simaria As for the differences between the sisters, Simaria guarantees that they are only on stage: “One wants excellence at work, and the other is fine. Let’s do it like this, I respect you, and you respect me. You don’t like cleavage, I do. But offstage, it’s amazing. Just brotherhood. I live with my nephews”Disclosure Frank Aguiar and Simone and Simaria Frank Aguiar and Simone and Simariareproduction Foto-simone-e-simaria-dupla-sertaneja Some time later, Simone even commented on the case and reported that “sisters fight”. “We are sisters and sometimes we fight, it’s natural. But above all, love prevails,” she said.Disclosure / Ambev ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (6) Also according to Simone, the two talked and resolved the problem. However, soon after, another disagreement between the two caught the public’s attention. During a show in Pernambuco, Simone performed more than two hours alone because Simaria felt sick.Playback / Instagram 0

Two weeks ago, the LeoDias column revealed that, during the birthday of the eldest son of Simone and Kaká Diniz, Simaria caused tension in family members after arriving at the event. According to people present at the place, the singer entered through the back of the house, which caused a “climate”.

The sisters spoke briefly and, to the surprise of many, Simone left her son’s birthday early. The duo’s publicist and the singer herself alleged medical issues at the time.

