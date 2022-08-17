“Something hits me a little…”; Patrícia Poeta opens the game, ignores criticism and comments on the experience of presenting the “Meeting”

with the output of Fátima Bernardes for “The Voice Brazil”, Patricia Poet took over as a colleague in the “Date”. However, since then, the presenter has received several criticisms for her posture in the morning show. Among the comments, many viewers point out a certain antipathy and even a supposed discomfort of the gaúcha sharing the stage with Manoel Soares.

However, the presenter told, in an interview with Ana Maria Braga, to “Mais Você”, who is enjoying the experience of being in front of the program. Second Patriciathe new phase of his career and being working in São Paulo, after years away from the capital of São Paulo, are being a “beautiful experience”.

During the conversation with Ana Maria Bragathe presenter commented only on the positive side of being on the program. “Everything changing, everything together and mixed up, but I’m loving it. After 22 years, I feel like something from the past mixed with the present”pointed Patricia Poet.

“After 22 years, being back in São Paulo is nice, it’s too good. São Paulo has always welcomed me very well. I love the city and I’ve really enjoyed working here, living here, it’s been a beautiful experience”she added, without citing the negative comments she is receiving.