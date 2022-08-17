Sonia Abrão leaves the program after contracting covid-19; attraction command stayed with bench colleague

Sonia Abram did not present its program on RedeTV! this Tuesday (16). Viewers were surprised by the journalist’s absence, but she needed to step away from the command of the attraction after being diagnosed with covid-19. According to information gathered by the website “NaTelinha”, Sonia’s brother, Elias Abrão (director of the program) was also infected by the disease.

The presenter’s bench partner, journalist Vladimir Alves, was responsible for taking over “A Tarde é Sua” and notifying the public about its status.. “Sonia Abrão tested positive for Covid-19, but calm down. It’s all right, Sonia is asymptomatic, she’s at home, she’s watching us. We’re here in the crowd so that she recovers as soon as possible. home for a few days, Sonia,” he said.

Then, Felipeh Campos, another who works on the program, sent a message to the boss: “Sonia, a kiss. I know that you’re here with us soon. , he said. Through social networks, Sonia Abrão also commented on her diagnosis and assured that, next week, he will return to the program.

Sonia Abram complains about Eliana

Once again, Sonia Abrão used her space on RedeTV’s “A Tarde É Sua” program to vent after having denied information. In this case, it is the news published by one of its columnists that Eliana would be in negotiations to take over a program on Globo soon.

The information given by Alessandro Lo-Bianco gave rise to talk on the web, making both the channel and the famous comment on the subject, denying any kind of contact in this sense. It didn’t take long for social networks to criticize Sonia Abrão and Lo Bianco for allegedly spreading fake news.