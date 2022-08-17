State confirms two cases of monkeypox in the region of Itapetininga; check it out | Itapetininga and Region

The State Health Department of São Paulo confirmed the first cases of monkeypox in the municipalities of Itapetininga and Cerquilho (SP), this Monday (15).

According to the State Health Department, so far, 2,103 cases of Monkeypox have been recorded throughout the state of São Paulo. Five of them were identified in cities in the Itapetininga region, including the municipalities of Itararé, Conchas and Fartura.

Monkeypox Prevention (MPX)

Monkeypox virus is part of the same family as smallpox and the current outbreak does not involve monkeys in transmission to humans. Transmission occurs between people, mainly through intimate contact.

  • Avoid intimate or sexual contact with people who have skin lesions;
  • Avoid kissing, hugging or having sex with someone with the disease;
  • Wash your hands with soap and water and use alcohol gel;
  • Do not share bedding, towels, cutlery, glasses and personal objects;
  • Wear masks, protecting against droplets and saliva, between confirmed cases and contacts.

Also according to the State Department of Health, the main symptom is the appearance of lesions similar to pimples or blisters on the face, lumps in parts of the body, fever, headache, chills, tiredness and muscle pain.

