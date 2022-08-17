Tatá Werneck shows daughter’s reunion with Bruna Marquezine

Tatá Werneck delighted fans by showing a beautiful record of her daughter with actress Bruna Marquezine

The presenter and comedian Tata Werneck showed off a beautiful moment of his only daughter with the actress Bruna Marquezine. The famous is the mother of a beautiful little girl, Clara Maria, who is only two years old. The little girl is the result of her marriage to the actor Rafael Vitti. For now, the artists have only one heiress.

Recently, the artist celebrated her 39th birthday. She took advantage of the special date to stay close to her daughter. The husband, on the other hand, was unable to be present to celebrate the date with his beloved, since he was in São Paulo, fulfilling a schedule of professional projects.

However, the husband of Tata Werneck made a point of honoring the comedian, even from a distance, with a beautiful statement. Rafa Vitti used social media and showed a sequence of photos, in which she appears next to her wife and daughter in the family mansion. The artist melted for his beloved saying how much he loved her and how much he was missing the duplinha.

Tata Werneck didn’t let it pass and her husband replied with a lot of good humor. “I love you so much I miss waking up because you have spasms sleeping,” she wrote. On Tuesday afternoon (16), the presenter filled the internet with a lot of cuteness by sharing a record of little Clara Maria with her friend Bruna Marquezine.

In the images shared on the artist’s official profile, Clara Maria appears very concentrated next to Bruna, while the famous shows a drawing to the girl. In the caption of the publication, a good-natured Tatá wrote: “I said to shit ‘a friend of mom’s is coming who is a superhero’ ‘she talks?’ ‘talk’ ‘mama does she fly?’ I called Bruna: Bru you will have to find a way to fly”, joked the comedian.

In the comments, fans and admirers of the artists quickly filled the post with many messages. Actress Maisa loved the photo. “So beautiful,” she wrote. Another fan fired: “Oh my God, what a meeting of Divas and Goddesses is this, people?”. And yet another follower declared: “She’s already flying!”

