Tatiana Maslany Judges MCU Crimes; see the interview

There’s more than super strength and invulnerability in the new hero of the MCU, She-Hulk. In addition to inheriting the powers of his cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) — and maintain her intellect when she transforms, by the way — the new face of the shared universe is also a very talented lawyer. No wonder, as soon as she gets a series to call hers, Jennifer Walters already has the difficult task of representing none other, none other than the Abominable (Tim Roth) in court, the guy who tried to kill Bruce years ago.

Whether she succeeds or not, you’ll have to watch the show to find out. But to warm up for the premiere of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroesscheduled for next Thursday (18), the Omelet sat with the actress Tatiana Maslany and asked for his trial for some crimes that happened in the last few years of the MCU. Among the defendants are the Avengers, Peter Parker, Wanda Maximoff and Jennifer Walters herself. Will the rookie forgive her new fellow heroes or deliver an unbiased verdict? Check above to find out.

In She-HulkMaslany, known for Orphan Blackis the protagonist, and Mark Ruffalo returns to live the Hulk in production. Renee Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton) and Tim Rothwho played the villain Abominable in The incredible Hulk (2008), are also in the plot. The villain rank gets Jameela Jamilwho plays Titania in the series.

The Disney+ series has Kat Coiro as director and executive producer. With great television background, the filmmaker directed episodes of great series such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Dial Friend To Kill.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.