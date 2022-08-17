Telework: Caixa makes harmful proposal to employees; EEC refuses

The Executive Committee of Employees (CEE) of Caixa Econômica Federal rejected, at the negotiating table, the proposal presented by the bank, at a meeting held this Tuesday (16) on teleworking. Instead of resuming the debates and points that had already been agreed between the parties before the start of the National Banking Campaign, the bank backtracked, refused to pay expenses to employees who work remotely (home office) and wants to link the same rules for creating a bank of hours for this group with those who work face-to-face.

“We know that many employees are interested in working remotely, but the bank wants the worker to assume all the extra costs they have with electricity, internet and everything else. This proposal does not go through the employees and we refuse it at the table”, said the coordinator of the CEE, Clotario Cardoso, remembering that the bank had already accepted to provide financial assistance to workers who carry out their activities at home. “The bank simply wanted to set aside what had already been agreed in our negotiations and was proposing that we accept points that are harmful to workers,” he added.

The proposal of the employee representation is that Caixa guarantees all the rights of on-site employees to employees on a telework basis, as well as the registration of time, the remuneration of overtime, in addition to of the rights and guarantees provided for in the draft delivered to the National Federation of Banks (Fenaban), with an allowance for expenses currently incurred by workers (energy, internet, water, etc.).

“At the single table with the other banks, there was progress in the negotiations on the proposals for teleworking”, recalled the representative of the Federation of Financial Workers of Rio Grande do Sul (Fetrafi/RS), Rachel Weber.

Read too:

>>>>> Telework, hour bank and journey control under debate at Caixa

“Caixa wants to take advantage of employees’ interest in remote work to put the costs they have in their homes on their shoulders. And, not to mention that the bank no longer had the costs it had when employees worked on the bank’s premises”, reinforced the representative of the Federation of Workers of the Financial Branch of Santa Catarina (Fetrafi/SC), Edson Heemann.

Data from the 2nd National Survey on Bank Employees’ Home Office, carried out by the National Confederation of Financial Sector Workers (Contraf-CUT), in partnership with the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese) points out that during the period of home office held in as a result of the isolation of the covid-19 pandemic, spending on household bills increased by 86.5% with electricity; 73.4% with a supermarket; 50.4% with internet; 55.5% with a water bill (see other numbers in the chart).

setback

The bank wanted to establish a bank of hours with a six-month compensation period, both for those who work remotely and for those who work in person. In the previously negotiated proposal, the bank accepted to pay per diem and the hour bank was only for those who work remotely. In addition, the deadline was two months for compensation. If there was no time off within this period, the bank would have to pay for the extra hours worked.

The representative of the Federation of Employees in Banking Establishments of Bahia and Sergipe (Feeb-BA/SE), Emanoel de Souza, recalled that “in previous negotiations, it had already been agreed, including validated by Caixa’s Legal staff, that in person , no time bank would be created. Those who are in person should be paid for the extra hours worked”.

“Caixa wants to create a bank of hours for face-to-face sessions because there is an overload of work. Instead of hiring more so that there is no need for employees to work overtime, they want to normalize the overload without having to pay for the hours worked”, said the representative of the Federation of Bank Employees of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Federa/RJ), Rogerio Campanate.

Negotiations

Negotiations on teleworking were interrupted to be resumed later.

This Wednesday (17), starting at 4 pm, there will be a new round of negotiations.