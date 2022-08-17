The 5 Brazilian clubs that spent the most money on signings in the transfer window

Abhishek Pratap 4 mins ago Sports Comments Off on The 5 Brazilian clubs that spent the most money on signings in the transfer window 0 Views

Brazilian football

Flamengo leads the list

Wagner Oliveira

Per Wagner Oliveira

Corinthians v Flamengo - CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup 2022
© 2022 Getty Images, Getty Images South AmericaCorinthians v Flamengo – CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup 2022
Wagner Oliveira

Flamengo was the Brazilian football club that spent the most amount on signings for the rest of the season. With the closing of the window, the Rio de Janeiro club added an incredible R$ 87 million in expenses with the arrival of new players. Everton Cebolinha, ex-Benfica, was the biggest signing of the Rio de Janeiro club in the mid-year window of local football.

In addition to Cebolinha, Flamengo brought other names to compose the cast of Dorival Jr. Pulgar, ex-Fiorentina, also cost Flamengo a lot of money. However, the other signings, such as Vidal and Varela, signed at zero cost.

Current leader of the Brasileirão, the palm trees is the second club that spent the most on signings in the window. Verdão, despite the departures, had a large window and spent, in all, about R$ 84 million reais. Tabata, who came from Europe, was the highest-cost signing.

Interestingly, Palmeiras and Flamengo lead the Brazilian championship at the moment. Palmeiras is the leader, with a 9-point advantage over their rivals from Rio. In the next round, this advantage can increase or decrease to 6 points, as Palmeiras and Fla play in São Paulo.

The Brazilian clubs that spent the most on signings in the window

  1. Flamengo: 87 million reais
  2. Palmeiras: 84 million reais
  3. São Paulo: 33 million reais
  4. Corinthians: 27 million reais
  5. Santos: 18 million reais

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Key player at Corinthians, Du Queiroz can beat the longest streak of games in the season | Corinthians

Du Queiroz lives a new sequence of games at Corinthians. A player with the most …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved