the best collaboration memes

The collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball, recently launched by Epic Games, has been moving social networks. Goku, Vegeta, Bills and Bulma, new skins available in the battle royale, seem to have greatly pleased the community, which wasted no time in exploring the possibilities to generate memes on the web.

From Bills doing the iconic dances to Kamehameha’s epic fight against a banana, the videos play with the new universe included in the game. On Twitter, fans are sharing their moments in the game and show how it is possible to have even more fun with the flying cloud and with a Goku using the AK-47.

Check out some of the best viral memes and videos from the collaboration below:

I ENTERED A KAMEHAMEHA FIGHT WITH A BANANA KKKKKKKKKK FORTNITE pic.twitter.com/OWUWZkezsB — clebito (@clebitoyt) August 16, 2022

goku gets a dub with the kamehameha then hits the griddy # fortnite pic.twitter.com/YscAsZ27s9 — Jim (@BigFurryBalls) August 16, 2022

This is the real image in Fortnite pic.twitter.com/DUaAXiOeQz — Full Squad Gaming (@fullsquadgaming) August 16, 2022

Fortnite does not miss🔥 pic.twitter.com/RQtvDFUT50 — XSET JaredFPS (@JaredFPS) August 16, 2022

I’m really venom in Fortnite with Goku also in Fortnite watching dragon Ball Super pic.twitter.com/usbHNU5uUa — Dawn (@daaaaawwwwn) August 16, 2022

vageta shotguns goku, takes a drink, then takes a selfie and posts it # fortnite pic.twitter.com/Cq3YhgXFw0 — getchell ゴゴ (@getchell__) August 16, 2022

Vibin with Vegeta pic.twitter.com/c4bzAAFUS8 — James Daly ✈️ Gamescom (@gamesdaly) August 16, 2022

This video shows that Fortnite is going too far! That’s good. pic.twitter.com/2zYEwZvS9z — Marcelo Alves (@aomarcelo) August 16, 2022

The collaboration between Dragon Ball and Fortnite doesn’t just include skins. It is possible to perform challenges to conquer a Shenron hang glider, watch episodes of the Dragon Ball Super anime in-game and even participate in a tournament this Thursday (18). All details can be found at this link.

Battle royale is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Where to find the Flying Cloud and Kamehameha in Fortnite

Highlights of the collaboration, the Flying Cloud and Kamehameha are among one of the most fun additions to the battle royale. To get them, just keep an eye out for Capsule Corporation packs randomly scattered around the map. Click here and check out more information to enjoy the news.