The end of Beyond the Illusion will have several rich characters

The fortunes will be widely distributed in the last chapters in Beyond the Illusionending the cycle suffered by several important characters of the plot with financial independence and some marriages to close with a flourish the involving story of Alessandra Poggi.

Inácio (Ricky Tavares) has already flirted with the luxury life by transforming the emerald he found into a great fortune, as well as walking with his head held high for the official romance with Arminda (Caroline Dallarosa), even earning an apology from Constantino (Paulo Betti) and Julinha (Alexandra Richter), who only give up after the orders of Santa (Arlete Salles).

Even Mariana (Carolina Romano) has embraced her luck by winning the lottery, jumping from a life of euphoric mockery and sabotage to fully enjoying her new possessions, as the radio gets back on its feet through management updates.

Violeta and Eugênio recover profit from the factory thanks to Olivia. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Of course, we could highlight the happy endings of the “rich people of love”, the same name as the film starring Joaquim’s interpreter (Danilo Mesquita), but there are still some important names that will guarantee good numbers in their bank accounts, such as Violeta (Malu Galli) and Eugênio (Marcello Novaes), who finally manage to keep their weaving balance thanks to the company’s new commander, Olívia (Débora Ozório).

Heloísa’s (Paloma Duarte) daughter, by the way, will also expand her financial resources after moving up in office, as well as her husband, Tenório (Jayme Matarazzo), responsible for an important change in journalistic communication, mainly due to the excellent hiring of Bento (Matheus Dias) and Silvana (Thayla Luz), two war fighters who know very well how to talk about political injustices in multiple scenarios.

In short, all the honest characters of Beyond Illusion will be able to find the tranquility they were looking for, although not all of them manage to become rich like the most privileged names in the plot. Davi (Rafael Vitti) and Isadora (Larissa Manoela), without a doubt, will be highlighted in the last chapter, uniting indisputable mutual love with individual talents, another determining factor for another success story, this time uniting the financial and the romantic.