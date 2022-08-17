The grand finale of Libertadores in Brasilia! Why not?

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso declared a “state of emergency” in Guayaquil, the country’s industrial capital, after a massive explosion killed at least five people. The local government blamed the case on organized crime. As a result, the Libertadores da América final, scheduled to be played in the Ecuadorian city on October 29, may change places. Conmebol had already thought about this possibility, even before these conflicts.

The South American entity would already have two places in mind to take the decision, if it cannot be played in Guayaquil. The first of these is Córdoba, in Argentina, the venue for the Copa Sudamericana final; and also some city in Colombia, in order to reuse some structures from this year’s Copa América Feminina.

The subject won social networks this Tuesday (16/8), with fans showing indignation with the marking of a “single game” in the Libertadores final.

“This might work in Europe, but not here in South America!” shouted a fan.

Soon there were several comments from netizens suggesting that the final (which once again may have two Brazilian teams in the dispute) be scheduled for the Mané Garrincha Stadium, in Brasília:

“It is a neutral stadium where all teams can feel at home. Let’s go to Mané”, said a flamengo player, knowing that, in the event that his team qualifies, there will probably be a majority of Rudro-Negra in the city.

“We saw Cruzeiro having a big party in Brasilia over the weekend at Mané Garrincha. It’s the stadium for all the fans”, said another.

Conmebol has not yet commented and, for the time being, the game remains scheduled for the Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo, in Guayaquil, on October 29. The decision will be between the winners of Palmeiras x Athletico-PR, and Flamengo x Vélez Sarsfield-ARG.

