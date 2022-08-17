The House of the Dragon resumes Game of Thrones with sex and blood – 08/15/2022 – Illustrated

Dragons slice through the blue sky and fly menacingly towards tall brownish towers, as if ready to attack. We’ve seen this scene before, when Daenerys set all of King’s Landing on fire in the violent and traumatic farewell to the series “Game of Thrones”.

Now, however, the winged creatures only stroll in a friendly way over the capital of the Seven Kingdoms, since their owners, the Targaryens, are in charge of the fantasy universe that receives the plot of “House of the Dragon”, derived from coming this week to HBO Max.

This is not to say that these are times of peace and harmony in the Seven Kingdoms – on the contrary. Sitting on the Iron Throne for so long has only fueled the family’s greed that is marked by platinum hair. In “House of the Dragon”, its members fight among themselves when King Viserys must determine who will take the crown when he dies.

The plot takes place two centuries before the events of “Game of Thrones” and opposes two sides – the first is that of the king’s brother, a narcissistic and inconsequential subject, and the second is that of his daughter, fair and kind. It’s worth remembering that Daenerys also started her journey that way, but by the last season she was completely intoxicated by her thirst for revenge.

“I think they’re similar because of the circumstances they’re in, because of the way they see the world and how they’re often questioned for that. But Rhaenyra meets less resistance,” says one of her interpreters, Milly Alcock, via videoconference. .

As in Globo’s telenovelas, “A Casa do Dragão” is divided into two phases. In the first, the protagonist is a teenager and still lives in the shadow of the possibility of her father having a male heir. In the second, Emma D’Arcy, older, assumes the character as a favorite to the throne. If all goes as expected, she will become the first queen of the Seven Kingdoms – but not all the machos around are willing to be ruled by a woman.

His uncle, Daemon Targaryen, takes advantage of the situation, creating the spark that drives what should be a new “game of thrones” – Brazilian name, but never actually adopted, from “Game of Thrones”, which could happen again. with “House of the Dragon”.

“Everything in history has always been powered by power, from the beginning. It’s something intrinsic to humans, we always need someone in charge,” says Paddy Considine, interpreter for King Viserys. “So we look back, we look at today and we wonder how far the world has really evolved.”

If Considine’s idea is that “House of the Dragon”, in its medieval fantasy setting, is like a mirror of our society, then the answer to his provocation is that the world is going badly. That’s because the new series follows the primer of violence, machismo and corruption that helped make “Game of Thrones” not only one of the most watched series on television, but also one of the most controversial.

Expect swearing, nudity, sex, aggression, torture and blood—lots of blood—in the first episode of the new series. The only controversial and ubiquitous element in the predecessor that is not expected to reappear are the rape scenes – producers, directors and actors are contradicting each other at publicity events, but HBO’s final word is that this type of violence will be addressed, but not shown.

These are important topics to discuss on stage, the cast believes, as “terrible things happen in real life,” according to Considine. “Just because it doesn’t happen in your life doesn’t mean it isn’t happening around the corner. Thinking like that is wrong. It’s important to show explicit content, as long as it’s well executed, because this kind of situation impacts the trajectory of the characters.”

In a display of his atrocious personality, for example, Daemon leads a crusade through King’s Landing, in which soldiers hunt down poor people, labeled criminals. He plunges his sword into the bellies of countless men, cuts off hands, and finally pulls down a young man’s pants to pull out his penis. The camera takes in everything from behind his buttocks, until it focuses on the severed, bloodied limb on the floor.

Virility, not monstrosity, is the word that the character, host of little parties in brothels, sticks to himself. But in another scene, we see that power dissipating. Daemon is having sex with a woman, until she tires of his attempts to get erect and he sinks into a deep melancholy, still haunted by the possibility of not becoming king.

The scene may even be important to understanding the complexity of the character, according to actor Matt Smith, although it was not pleasant to film. He has been telling journalists that “House of the Dragon” has too many sex scenes, but rumors are already swirling behind the scenes that the show’s production has pulled his ear because of the complaints.

If so, it was before his conversation with this newspaper, in which the actor stated that he cannot say if the series is too explicit, but that “that is the world it represents, a violent and brutal society”. He, however, evades HBO’s reins to specifically comment on his failed candlelight sex.

“To be honest, I don’t love that scene. I don’t like the way it was shot, but it was the way they wanted it. I feel like there was a deeper, more interesting way of telling that physical story between the two characters,” he says. the actor, who after the scene makes a complicated juggling act with the sheet so as not to show his penis – it is worth mentioning that “Game of Thrones” has already been criticized for showing too many breasts and vaginas and too little male genitals.

“A Casa do Dragão” promises to bring many discussions to the viewer and, judging by the expectation that awaits it, it should still become one of the great television phenomena of the year – the result of a careful expansion of the literary universe created by George RR Martin, after that HBO even dropped a spinoff series that already had an episode recorded for around $30 million.

The cast seems to be aware of its potential — for both success and failure, it’s too early to tell — and repeatedly cite “Succession” and its dirty family politics as an inspiration for the new plot.

This drama is today the darling of the awards and the apple of the eye of HBO, titles that “A Casa do Dragão” can try to usurp, in a parallel with these universes in which brother pulls the rug for brother.