‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ will premiere BEFORE the announced date…

Prime Video today announced that the first two episodes of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘ will be available for streaming at September 1st at 10pm (Brasilia time).

The remainder of the first season will follow a global release of one episode per week, premiering on Prime Video every month. Friday, at 1 am (Brasilia time).

The episodes will be released at the same time all over the world, so fans can have the experience of watching them simultaneously. The eight-episode first season finale airs globally on October 14.

The series will take viewers back to an era where great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope was hung by the thinnest of threads, and one of the greatest villains to ever come out of the pen. in Tolkien threatened to cover the whole world in darkness. Starting in a time of relative peace, the series follows a cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they face the dreaded resurgence of evil in Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elven capital of Lindon, to the dazzling island kingdom of Númenor, to the far reaches of the map, these realms and characters will carve legacies that will live long after them.

“This is a title that we imagined could be on the spine of a book alongside other JRR Tolkien classics. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of the Second Age of Middle-earth: The Forge of the Rings, the Rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men.” said the showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay. “Until now, audiences have only seen the story of the One Ring on screen — but before there was the One, there were many… and we are excited to share the epic story of them all.”

The main cast consists of Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman and Sara Zwangobani.



It is worth remembering that the production has already been renewed for the 2nd season.

The novel trilogy by Tolkien was originally adapted for cinema between 2001 and 2003, winning 17 Oscar statuettes, including the Best Director award for Peter Jackson and Best Film in 2004 for ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’. Later, the franchise also gained a trilogy. prequel entitled ‘The Hobbit’.

