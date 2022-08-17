The Lord of the Rings | The series will have a special premiere with 2 episodes

O Amazon Prime Video announced this Tuesday (16) via Deadline that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will feature a two-episode global premiere special. In some locations around the world, the series will have the chapters available on September 1 and 2, while in other territories, it will be two episodes on the same day.

The launch will take place simultaneously across the world so as not to disrupt any fan experience. In Brazil, the premiere will take place on Thursday, September 1 at 10 pm (Brasilia time).

Amazon signed a contract in 2017 to adapt the story of JRR Tolkien for television. The agreement says the company can tell stories from Second Age of Middle Earthincluding moments like the rise of Sauron and the forge of the Rings of Power. The series is scheduled to premiere in September 2, 2022.

