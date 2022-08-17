the neighborhoods where it is already possible to access faster internet

The sign 5G in Curitiba was officially released on Tuesday (16) and with that many people already have access to the 5th generation mobile internet, which is up to 100 times faster than the 4G network.

In addition to Curitiba, Goiânia and Salvador also received 5G. Now, Brazil counts the signal available in eight capitals.

How do I know if my phone is 5G compatible? check the list of devices approved by Anatel with 5G signal support.

Despite the arrival of 5G, the signal is not available for the entire capital. The agreement made by Anatel allows operators to offer the technology only in some neighborhoods at the beginning of operations, which means that not all residents of Curitiba will be able to count on 5G at this time. See below the 5G coverage in Curitiba according to each mobile operator.

TIM’s 5G in Curitiba

According to UOL’s Tilt website, operator TIM stated, in a press release, that it is already delivering coverage in all neighborhoods.

TIM also confirms that Curitiba was chosen by the operator to participate in the Cidade 5G project, which intends to use the new transmission system to implement smart cities.

Claro’s 5G in Curitiba

The operator informed that, at this first moment, it will transmit the signal in the following neighborhoods:

Green water

Boat

Bighorn

center

Botanical Garden

Gate

Vivo’s 5G in Curitiba

Coverage meets:

Green water

Boat

Bighorn

center

Botanical Garden

Gate

Green water

Alto da Gloria

Top of Rua XV

Boat

Bighorn

center

Civic Center

King Christ

Botanical Garden

Gate

old meadow

rebouças

San Francisco

Vila Isabel

*With information from Tilt, UOL.