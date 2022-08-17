The petrochemical company Braskem is offering 370 vacancies for its 2023 Internship Program. The vacancies offered are for Bahia, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul and Alagoas.

Photo: reproduction www.braskem.com.br

The internship vacancies offered by Braskem will last from one to two years, starting in January 2023

The Braskem petrochemical company has open enrollment to fill vacancies in its 2023 Internship Program. The purpose of offering Braskem internship vacancies is to highlight the company’s values ​​and also attract the university and technical public, with emphasis on hiring women , black people and people with disabilities.

Braskem’s goal with offering vacancies for university internships is to hire 50% of professionals from the female sector, 45% of black people and 5% of people with disabilities. For the technical internship, Braskem’s goal is to select 50% of women and 45% of black people from the vacancies offered.

Recommended articles

In this new edition of Braskem’s Internship Program, more than 370 places will be offered for the states of São Paulo, Bahia, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro and Alagoas. The Braskem Program will last from one to two years, starting in January 2023.

“At Braskem, the internship program is highly valued, and interns play a fundamental role in the areas in which they work. As employers, we are committed to enhancing the development of minority groups, which have historically been deprived of opportunities and access”, declares Camila Fossati, Director of Organizational Development at Braskem.

People eligible to apply for Braskem internship vacancies

The vacancies offered by Braskem are offered to university-level students who are attending, from their second year of graduation, in the most numerous higher education courses. Technical level students must have at least one year of bond with the educational institution. Braskem is offering vacancies in courses in:

Those interested in internship positions offered by Braskem must be available to intern for 30 to 40 hours per week.

Benefits provided by Braskem to new interns

The benefits provided by Braskem for university-level interns are:

allowance, transportation or parking vouchers, meal vouchers or dining halls, medical insurance and life insurance.

As for the technical level internship vacancies, the benefits are:

allowance, transportation vouchers, cafeteria on site, medical insurance and life insurance.

Braskem bets on a new digital format for hiring black people

In order to reach the proposed goals, Braskem is betting on the so-called Black Journey, a format that seeks to expand the experience of the black public, in a way that encourages and potentializes the entry of black university students into the job market and increases their representation within the company.

Braskem’s new initiative will take place on an immersive platform run by Bettha, a startup of Grupo Companhia de Talentos, where the candidate will go through a path full of videos and podcasts and will also be able to access the channel to register for the Internship Program Braskem.

The platform also allows interactions on a forum overseen by a Bettha administrator, to engage people on certain topics and mediate discussions. Braskem’s new initiative will start operating on August 22, with exclusive and free content that will be available throughout the registration period.

Those interested in participating in the vacancies offered by Braskem can apply between August 15 and September 12 through the company’s website.