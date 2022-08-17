The Song of Birds and Serpents gets its first official image

Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler appear in the first official image

soon the franchise Hunger Games will return, this time showing the origin of President Snow in one of the first editions of the mortal tournament. Now, the first image of Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler, the protagonists of the film, as Coriolanus Snow and Lucy Gray Baird

Published by Vanity Fair, the photo features the characters with very simple visuals, different from what we are used to seeing in the franchise. Check out:

Francis Lawrence, director of On fire and the two parts of The hopewill also produce the feature film, alongside Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson. The author of the series, Suzanne Collinsis part of the writing team, along with Michael Arndt and Michael Lesslie.

In an interview with the magazine, the director made it clear that this is a love story:

“This is a story about love. It’s this love story that takes place in a different kind of world, in a different time. It’s a very intimate love story.”

The Song of Birds and Serpents is a spinoff that tells a story from before the plot starring Katniss Everdeen, having been released in 2020. The film adaptation is supposed to be divided into two parts, and its synopsis reads:

“In this return to the Hunger Games, years before he became the tyrannical President of Panem, an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow sees a chance to change his fortunes when he is chosen to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the tribute girl from impoverished District 12. ”

