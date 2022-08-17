These people are the ones who are buying cryptocurrencies the most

For every 10 Brazilians from classes A, B and C with access to the internet, only two are unaware of what cryptocurrency is. Know more.

According to a survey carried out by C6 Bank/Ipec in July, for every 10 Brazilians from classes A, B and C with access to the internet, only two are unaware of what cryptocurrency is.

In addition, women and the elderly are the least familiar with digital currency. Since, in the survey, 20.7% of women said they were unaware of digital currencies, while the percentage of men was 14.5%. Of the total number, 21% of participants over the age of 45 said they did not know what cryptocurrencies are, while only 16% under that age gave the same answer.

Rejection

The survey also points out that 30% of respondents still do not have an opinion about digital currencies. Among the participants, 24% say they have never invested, but consider investing in the future. Already 19% say they have never invested and do not trust the product.

Thus, among those who do not trust cryptocurrencies, the percentage is higher among men: 19.9%, against 18.1% of women.

Cryptocurrency audience

It is possible to perceive through the C6 Bank survey that the cryptocurrency market public is elitist, highly educated and younger, as, among those interested in investing in the market, 44.8% are from class A. Followed by class B with 25.9% of respondents and class C with 21.5%.

The majority of those who intend to invest in cryptocurrencies in the future are men, with 26.5% of respondents against 20.8% of women. In terms of age, the most interested are between 25 and 44 years old, which correspond to more than half of the potential audience. Those aged between 18 and 24 represent 27.7% of the participants.

Most of those interested in investing in cryptocurrencies have higher education, with 11.5% of the participants, against 5.7% with elementary and secondary education.

Among those who have already invested in the asset, 9% would return to investing in cryptocurrency, depending on the scenario. Already 1% say they would never invest in digital currency again.

The search

Finally, 2,000 Brazilians over 16 years of age from classes A, B and C with internet access were heard in all regions of Brazil between the 14th and 20th of July. Thus, the margin of error is two percentage points.

