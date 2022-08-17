posted on 08/16/2022 12:45 / updated 08/16/2022 12:55



In Juiz de Fora (MG) for the launch of his reelection campaign, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) addressed this Tuesday (16/8) to supporters through social networks. The Chief Executive warned that, as today candidates will be able to start electoral propaganda, with rallies, distribution of campaign graphic material such as “santinhos” and stickers, among others, it is necessary to be “attention”. In attacks on the PT, he said that “those who love red will start to wear green and yellow” and “they will say they are defenders of democracy”.

“You have to be careful. From today, more than ever, those who love red will wear green and yellow, those who persecuted and defended closing churches will consider themselves great Christians, those who support and praise socialist dictatorships will call themselves defenders of democracy. .

The Chief Executive also posted a photo of his time as a parliamentarian next to the Brazilian flag and highlighted ideological agendas. “We have the privilege of not having to deceive the people about what our values ​​are in this period: we are in favor of the family, the free market and the right to self-defense. We are against drugs and drug trafficking, media and internet control, gender ideology and abortion.”

Corruption

Bolsonaro landed this morning at the Aeroclube de Juiz de Fora, where he had a closed meeting with evangelical communities. Then, outside, he greeted supporters and rode a motorcycle through the city to the stabbing site, around 11 am, where he got on an electric trio and spoke to supporters, again highlighting corruption scandals during PT’s administration.

“Brazil is a great nation, but until recently, it was robbed by the left in power. Our country no longer wants corruption, it wants order and prosperity. Make comparisons of our government of the 4 years of my government with the 4 others that was president in the past”, he said.