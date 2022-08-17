Thiago Couto awaits definition on Jandrei to try to redeem in São Paulo | Sao Paulo

Thiago Couto will know this Wednesday which role he will play in the decisive duel against América-MG, valid for the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil. Depending on the final word from São Paulo’s medical department about Jandrei, the goalkeeper may have the chance to try to redeem himself.

Couto appears as one of the most responsible for the São Paulo advantage in the duel against the miners, for having saved a penalty. São Paulo won the first leg, at Morumbi, by 1-0, in a match in which the 23-year-old goalkeeper saved a penalty taken by Iago Maidana.

But his start as a starter after Jandrei’s back injury was not the best.

The victory in the first leg allows São Paulo to tie this Thursday’s clash, at Independência, to advance to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. Tricolor seeks the unprecedented title of the competition.

Jandrei’s lineup will depend on the assessment of the medical department this Wednesday. The player has been working with the goalkeeper coaches in recent days and, if he doesn’t feel back pain, he should travel with the squad to Belo Horizonte.

Felipe Alves, who has played as a team starter in the Brasileirão and in the Copa Sudamericana, is vetoed from playing in this final stretch of the Copa do Brasil. The goalkeeper defended Juventude in the competition and could not be registered by Tricolor in the tournament.

Given this context, Couto appears as Jandrei’s first option, if the holder is still vetoed by the medical department, and may have the chance to establish a new image at the club.

Raised to Jandrei’s reserve post with the sale of Tiago Volpi, the young man received criticism for his performances against Internacional and Goiás, in the Brasileirão.

However, against América-MG, in his last appearance on the field, he saved Iago Maidana’s penalty, which ensured the advantage in the duel. Since then, Couto has not entered the field anymore, but he can win another chance precisely in the confrontation of the return against Coelho.

It’s the chance to complete redemption with a decisive role in a big duel, which is worth a spot in the semifinals of a competition never before conquered by Tricolor.

