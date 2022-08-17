Tite detonates Mbappé and responds to the player’s statement about the level of football played in South American football

Coach of the Brazilian National Team, one of the favorites in this year’s World Cup, Tite spoke, for the first time, in front of Mbappé’s statement, from a few months ago, in which the PSG forward talks about the level of South American football, in compared to the level presented in Europe.

The PSG player’s statement is still discussed in the present day. This time, the coach of the Brazilian National Team, Tite, did not remain silent in the face of the strong quotation marks of the French world champion, and tried to express what he thinks about this opinion of the still young striker.

“We already have France (one of the favourites). I think that Brazil too, that Brazil is a good team. There are several European teams too because the advantage we have here is that we always play high-level matches. League, for example. When we arrive at the World Cup we are ready”begins Mbappe.

“Argentina and Brazil in this respect do not have that. In South America, football is not as advanced as in Europe. That’s why when you look at the last Cups, it’s always the Europeans who win“, complete.

Tite responds to Mbappé’s statement

About this statement, Tite gave his opinion in the midst of what the great player of France thinks.

“For me, the cut that Mbappé is referring to is not the qualifiers. Maybe he is talking about these Nations League clashes or European friendlies, but not the qualifiers”said.

“I was talking to a Uruguayan columnist recently, and he told me: ‘Playing in Bolivia is very difficult. Playing in Cochabamba is very difficult. Playing in Uruguay is very difficult. .’ Surely, Mbappé doesn’t have this cut, he doesn’t know about this difficulty, he didn’t seek it. We don’t have, with all forgiveness, Azerbaijan to play. They don’t have one to give you a refreshment. They’re all games with a very high degree of difficulty in the qualifiers “.

“The qualifiers here have a much higher degree of difficulty than this group stage (of the European qualifiers), I say yes”concludes the coach of Brazil.