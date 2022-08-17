She shared images of the children, in addition to her dad, the singer Gusttavo Lima, riding motorized quadricycles produced especially for children.

The model Andressa Suita, wife of Gusttavo Lima, presented to her followers the pampering with which her children have fun and was surprised by the luxury of the toys. She shared with her fans, on Tuesday (16), family moments and showed images of the children, in addition to her husband, on quad bikes.

She published a series of videos on her Instagram Stories of the moment when little Gabriel and Samuel, aged 5 and 4, in addition to their dad, ride on motorized quadricycles produced especially for children. Fun surprises by the luxury of play. It is that each vehicle costs, on average, R$ 12 thousand in toy stores.

Playtime can be fun for dad and kids, but it’s time to make mommy’s hair stand on end: “Another toy to take away the mother’s peace”, she wrote in the images. Still in Stories, Suita shared the heirs of the sertanejo playing in a space with several luxurious toys, including strollers and a pogo stick, while she did exercises.

Andressa Suita and Gusttavo Lima started their relationship in 2012, got married in 2015 and the following year the couple’s first child came. The two separated during the pandemic in 2020, but ended up reconciling in March of that year. On the occasion, the couple took advantage of a tour of the countryman in Europe to enjoy a few days off.