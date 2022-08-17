Top 10 cheapest automatic cars in Brazil in 2022

If formerly the automatic cars were a reason for a headache and made consumers run away from options, today that has changed. So, find out which are the cheapest automatic cars in Brazil right now.

The list has only zero km vehicles from the factory and shows the suggested price by the automakers. The cheapest automatic cars are also at the top of the line and start at R$88,000.

List: the 10 cheapest automatic cars in Brazil

Check out which are the cheapest automatic cars in Brazil, in 2022, according to the price of the automakers themselves. All vehicles on the list correspond to the 0 km model at the moment.

1 – Fiat Cronos Drive 1.3

How Much It Costs: BRL 88,190

Car engine: 1.3 Firefly

Transmission: CVT with 7 simulated gears

Engine power and torque: 107 hp and 13.2 kgfm

2 – Chevrolet Onix AT Turbo

How Much It Costs: BRL 90,860

Car engine: 1.0 CCS Turbo

Transmission: 6-speed automatic

Engine power and torque: 116 hp and 16.8 kgfm

3 – Toyota Yaris XL

How Much It Costs: BRL 93,590

Car engine: 1.5 Dual VVT-i

Transmission: CVT with 7 simulated gears

4 – Chevrolet Onix Plus AT Turbo

How Much It Costs: BRL 96,640

Car engine: 1.0 CCS Turbo

Transmission: 6-speed automatic

Engine power and torque: 116 hp and 16.8 kgfm

5 – Peugeot 208 Active

How Much It Costs: BRL 96,990

Car engine: 1.6 EC5

Transmission: 6-speed automatic

Engine power and torque: 120 hp and 15.7 kgfm

6 – Toyota Yaris Sedan XL

How Much It Costs: BRL 97,290

Car engine: 1.5 Dual VVT-i

Transmission: CVT with 7 simulated gears

Engine power and torque: 110 hp and 14.9 kgfm

7 – Hyundai HB20 Comfort 1.0 Turbo

How Much It Costs: BRL 99,390

Car engine: 1.0 Kappa TGDI

Transmission: 6-speed automatic

Engine power and torque: 120 hp and 17.5 kgfm

8 – Peugeot 2008 Allure

How Much It Costs: BRL 99,990

Car engine: 1.6 EC5

Transmission: 6-speed automatic

Engine power and torque: 120 hp and 15.7 kgfm

9 – Nissan Versa Sense

How Much It Costs: BRL 101,330

Car engine: 1.6 HR16

Transmission: CVT with 6 simulated gears

Engine power and torque: 114 hp and 15.5 kgfm

10 – Fiat Pulse Drive 1.3

How Much It Costs: BRL 102,590

Car engine: 1.3 Firefly

Transmission: CVT with 7 simulated gears

Engine power and torque: 107 hp and 13.2 kgfm