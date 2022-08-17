Top 10 cheapest automatic cars in Brazil in 2022

If formerly the automatic cars were a reason for a headache and made consumers run away from options, today that has changed. So, find out which are the cheapest automatic cars in Brazil right now.
The list has only zero km vehicles from the factory and shows the suggested price by the automakers. The cheapest automatic cars are also at the top of the line and start at R$88,000.
List: the 10 cheapest automatic cars in Brazil
Check out which are the cheapest automatic cars in Brazil, in 2022, according to the price of the automakers themselves. All vehicles on the list correspond to the 0 km model at the moment.
1 – Fiat Cronos Drive 1.3
How Much It Costs: BRL 88,190
Car engine: 1.3 Firefly
Transmission: CVT with 7 simulated gears
Engine power and torque: 107 hp and 13.2 kgfm
2 – Chevrolet Onix AT Turbo
How Much It Costs: BRL 90,860
Car engine: 1.0 CCS Turbo
Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Engine power and torque: 116 hp and 16.8 kgfm
3 – Toyota Yaris XL
How Much It Costs: BRL 93,590
Car engine: 1.5 Dual VVT-i
Transmission: CVT with 7 simulated gears
4 – Chevrolet Onix Plus AT Turbo
How Much It Costs: BRL 96,640
Car engine: 1.0 CCS Turbo
Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Engine power and torque: 116 hp and 16.8 kgfm
5 – Peugeot 208 Active
How Much It Costs: BRL 96,990
Car engine: 1.6 EC5
Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Engine power and torque: 120 hp and 15.7 kgfm
6 – Toyota Yaris Sedan XL
How Much It Costs: BRL 97,290
Car engine: 1.5 Dual VVT-i
Transmission: CVT with 7 simulated gears
Engine power and torque: 110 hp and 14.9 kgfm
7 – Hyundai HB20 Comfort 1.0 Turbo
How Much It Costs: BRL 99,390
Car engine: 1.0 Kappa TGDI
Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Engine power and torque: 120 hp and 17.5 kgfm
8 – Peugeot 2008 Allure
How Much It Costs: BRL 99,990
Car engine: 1.6 EC5
Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Engine power and torque: 120 hp and 15.7 kgfm
9 – Nissan Versa Sense
How Much It Costs: BRL 101,330
Car engine: 1.6 HR16
Transmission: CVT with 6 simulated gears
Engine power and torque: 114 hp and 15.5 kgfm
10 – Fiat Pulse Drive 1.3
How Much It Costs: BRL 102,590
Car engine: 1.3 Firefly
Transmission: CVT with 7 simulated gears
Engine power and torque: 107 hp and 13.2 kgfm