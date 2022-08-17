Top 10 to play today

Relive some portable PlayStation classics and see where to play them these days!
After Sony prove itself with two excellent consoles, the Japanese company showed that it could go head-to-head with the Nintendo even in the notebook market, with the excellent PSP. The powerful handheld conquered by the graphics comparable to the PS2, which were very well taken advantage of by a library full of memorable and creative games.
Want to know more about PSP games? We’ve separated 10 classics below – and you can play most of them on modern platforms!
Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker
One of the main franchises in the PlayStation could not stay out of the PSP, and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker tested the limits of the handheld console by creating an action and espionage experience that was not only authentic to the main games, but also directly continued the plot of the excellent Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Don’t think it’s just a cheap derivative, but an essential game of the franchise!
peace walker was released to Xbox 360, Playstation 3 and PS Vita as part of Metal Gear Solid HD Collection. Xbox gamers can enjoy the game on Xbox One and Series X | S through backward compatibility.
Final Fantasy Type-0
When talking about games that challenged the limits of the PSP, it’s impossible not to mention the franchise Final Fantasywho made his home on the laptop. Final Fantasy Type-0 is an essential part of the FF13 and FF15 universe, and puts the player in control of 14 playable characters in real-time combat.
Final Fantasy Type-0 was relaunched in 2015 for Xbox one, Playstation 4 and PRAÇA with an HD remaster.
Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories
THE rockstar also played with the PSP, and decided to create exclusive versions of its gigantic franchise Grand Theft Auto to the console. Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories It’s a prequel to the award-winning GTA 3and follows the journey of a mobster trying to grow up in the criminal world of Liberty City, the New York of this universe.
Liberty City Stories it was later ported to the PS2, but before that it became the best-selling game in PSP history, with 8 million units sold. Today, you can play it on the android and not iOS.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII
Final Fantasy VII It was such a huge success that the Square Enix spent many years exploring the game’s universe. One of the best examples is, without a doubt, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, which serves as a prequel to the PS1 classic. The game follows the perspective of a SOLDIER who ends up getting involved in the middle of a war between corporations.
For now, the only way to play Core Crisis is on PSP (or emulation), but the game will get a remaster soon for PRAÇA, Nintendo Switch and the consoles Xbox and PlayStation. From the first preview, everything is so beautiful that it’s even worth playing the original first just to see the size of the changes in the new one.
God of War: Chains of Olympus and God of War: Ghost of Sparta
Developing something console-quality for an inferior hardware laptop is a huge challenge, but the Ready at Dawn made it look easy when he developed two excellent God of War for the laptop. The games follow the same style as the PS2 classics, with frantic action and an angry Kratos, and don’t leave anything to be desired in mechanics, plot or graphics.
The games became some of the highest rated on the PSP, and were later ported to the Playstation 3 and PS Vita with an HD remaster.
Persona 3 Portable
Nowadays, persona has practically become a blockbuster franchise, known for its expansive and stylish games. There on the PSP, however, was the port of persona 3 that helped the franchise become a cult classic. With a plot marked by dark themes of mourning and death, the game is perfect for the handheld with its turn-based combats, side missions to develop affinities with other characters and, of course, an excellent soundtrack.
For a while, persona 3 it can only be played on the PSP or PS2, but a Switch, PC, PlayStation and Xbox version has already been announced for 2023. The game will even be in the Xbox Game Pass catalog when it is released for Microsoft platforms.
Patapon
Equally cute and challenging, the trilogy Patapon may fool the first-time viewer, but they’re easily some of the best games on the PSP. With an army of small creatures on the march, you have to solve puzzles and fights without missing a beat. If you’ve played it, you can be sure the songs are in your head to this day.
The first game in the trilogy, released on the PSP in 2008, has been remastered in 4K for Playstation 4 in August 2017.
Lumines: Puzzle Fusion
Speaking of deceiving puzzles, it’s easy to belittle Lumines for its seemingly simple look. The game, in fact, is a highly addictive spectacle of colors and sounds, which is one of the best-rated and best-selling games in the entire history of the PSP, with its mechanics that give a musical twist to the typical Tetris gameplay.
The original game was released in 2005 on the PSP, and then got a PC version in 2007. Even better, a remaster was released in 2018 for PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.
Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection
Fighting games are a genre that works perfectly on the handheld, and Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection prove it masterfully. Port of the PS2 game, the PSP version brought one of the most fun versions of the excellent porradaria franchise with a lot of additional content and impressive graphics and performance to the small handheld.
The game became such a hit on the PSP that it was later ported as a digital download to the Playstation 3.
Siphon Filter: Dark Mirror
Making action games for the PSP was a huge challenge. Not only was the hardware’s reduced capacity a problem, but the lack of a second analog proved to be a challenge that called for creative solutions. Thus, it is admirable that the Bend Studios (Days Gone) has created an excellent third-person shooter, with spy touches and a portable version on par with the PS2.
Among the many titles on the list, this is one that unfortunately can only be played via emulation – or at least for now, since in 2022 the game (and other titles in the franchise) was registered for PS4 and PS5.
Of course, 10 items is too little for the excellence of the PSP library. What is your favorite laptop game? Leave it in the comments below!