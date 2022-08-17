Torcida Botafogo scale ideal with six reinforcements of the second window | botafogo

After the second transfer window, Botafogo fans are looking for changes in the team led by Luís Castro. In a poll carried out by VC Escala last Tuesday, from 8 am to 6 pm (from Brasília), internet users chose the ideal team for the rest of the season with six players who arrived in the second transfer window.

Botafogo supporter’s ideal lineup: Catito Fernandez; Rafael, Adryelson, Cuesta and Marçal; Danilo Barbosa, Gabriel Pires and Eduardo; Lucas Fernandes, Jeffinho and Tiquinho Soares.

1 of 3 Botafogo’s ideal lineup for fans — Photo: ge Botafogo’s ideal lineup for fans — Photo: ge

Among the 11, there are six players who arrived in the second transfer window: Adryelson, Marçal, Danilo Barbosa, Gabriel Pires, Eduardo and Tiquinho Soares. This shows that the fans are excited about the signings and also dissatisfied with what has been presented so far.

In addition, four players did not play in the Brazilian Championship. Among the players who are not reinforcements for the second half is right-back Rafael. He was listed for Botafogo’s last game, but has not yet entered the field since he tore his Achilles tendon in the team’s debut in the Campeonato Carioca.

Botafogo closes second season window with ten reinforcements

The most voted was the goalkeeper Gatito Fernández. Still without the official announcement of Lucas Perri, the Paraguayan goalkeeper had competition from Douglas Borges and Igo Gabriel in the choice of the public. Of the 7,174 teams selected, he was present in 7,073 (equivalent to 98.6%).

As much as it has four players originally who play in midfield, the ge took the liberty of trying to fit them into the scheme that Luís Castro usually plays, the 4-3-3. For that, of the midfielders, the one that seems to be used further ahead is Lucas Fernandes, so he is improvised on the right wing.

Central do ge and Renata de Medeiros analyze the Botafogo team with the new reinforcements

It is still unclear when reinforcements will be available to the Portuguese coach. Botafogo returns to the field next Sunday, at 11 am (Brasília time), when they face Juventude, in Caxias do Sul, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

