TORD11 leaves shareholder without dividends and blames inflation; understand

Properties

Tordesillas EI FII (TORD11) explained last Monday (15) the reason for not distributing income in August. R. Capital Asset argued that even with a positive cash result in the month, it chose to leave its shareholders without dividends to “protect the FII”.

In the justification of the fund, the inflation is largely to blame for the absence of dividends from TORD11 on the account of its shareholders. The manager explained that the multi-property sector, where the FII concentrates a large part of its investments, “is not considered a product of first necessity”, which directly affects the fund’s results.

Thus, the manager comments that there is a certain change in the profile of the product sold, in addition to an increase in delinquency or requests for cancellation of products traded on the market. With the July holidays, the manager said that she expects an increase in sales of new shares of assets in the hotel and leisure sector, which should offset the effects in the medium term.

Even so, the manager sees great cash pressure in the short term to pay the cancellations, which required caution from the fund. That’s why the TORD11 results were withheld and the quota holders were left without income.

Problem with no solution

In addition, the fund will use most of its cash to invest in its equity assets, especially in the Kawana Residence, Makaira Beach Resort and Resort do Lago projects. in class equity and Cris76% of the assets invested by the fund are in the hotel sector, while 16.1% are in the residential sector.

In this regard, the manager does not yet have a forecast of when the uncertain market situation will end or when the fund’s results will normalize. So far, sales in the main tourist plazas have responded well, but it is still too early to know if the trend has been reversed”, says the manager.

TORD11’s profile

As explained in its management report, the objective of the Tordesillas EI FII is to provide shareholders with the appreciation and profitability of their shares in the long term, through investments in real estate assets – private credit, shares in FIIs, fixed income assets – earning income and capital gains.

Most of its investments are in shares of other FIIs, equities and CRIs, check the image below:

Finally, the TORD11 has a net worth of R$494 million and has 100,043 shareholders. The book value of its share is R$14.11, and its management fee is between 0.95 and 1.50% pa over shareholders’ equity.

–

