Tourists who had their bed ‘stolen’ by a woman in a hotel room in Rio campaign for her to get a job | Rio de Janeiro

A famous phrase from the internet says that “cachaça, before killing, humiliates”. In the case of the unemployed salesperson Rafaella Gama 22 years old, drunkenness on Saturday night (13) resulted in an invasion of a hotel room, a scare in a group of tourists from Minas Gerais who were visiting Rio de Janeiro and a story that went viral on the internet and already has more than 9 million views.

Now you can also give a job. At least that’s what friends Eduardo Junio, 25, Carlos Martins, 27, and Jessica Milla, 26, are trying to do – the “invaded” tourists -, who became friends with Rafaella and want to take advantage of the viral story to help the newest friend from Rio de Janeiro to get a job.

“The story is crazy, it gained a huge, positive impact and could have an even happier ending if we take advantage of all this to get Rafa a job. Even Anitta commented”, says Eduardo Junio ​​about a comment by the singer on a social network.

Quickly, a group of netizens involved Anitta – who is the poster girl for the bank card Rafaella was using – in the action.

1 of 3 Anitta learned about the story, commented and became the target of a campaign on social networks — Photo: Reproduction Anitta heard about the story, commented and became the target of a campaign on social networks — Photo: Reproduction

It all started when publicist Eduardo Junio, 25, arrived at a hotel room in Lapa, where he was staying with two other friends, and found a girl sleeping in his bed.

“As I came back from the club at the end, I asked my friends to leave the bedroom door open. Rafa saw it, took advantage of it and entered. When I arrived, neither I nor my friends Jessica and Carlos understood anything. First, we were afraid that it was an evil person, that he had stolen something. We took a look at the room, we saw that everything was all right and, differently, there was only her clothes on the floor, a purse and a bank card”, Eduardo told g1.

2 of 3 Rafa in three moments: in the sleep of millions, laughing at history and with the newest friends from BH — Photo: Reproduction Rafa in three moments: in the sleep of millions, laughing at history and with the newest friends from BH — Photo: Reproduction

It was from the bank card that the miners learned the name of the invader and set out to try to wake her up. At first they thought she was staying at the hotel and had entered the wrong room.

But when Rafaella woke up, she said that she was in the right room, that she was staying at the hotel with an aunt, who always stayed in apartment 205, and that her friends were in the wrong room. Rafa’s fullness was such that she rolled over and went back to sleep.

“It was at that moment that we couldn’t stand it and started laughing because it was very unusual. Then I picked up the phone and made the video for TikTok because if I told it, no one would believe it”, says Eduardo.

The miners left for the hotel reception to understand what was happening and perhaps return Rafaella to the right room.

“All we knew was that her name was Rafaella, and that she was staying with an aunt named Cristiane”, recalls Eduardo.

The data was not enough to locate any guests, and a hotel team went to the room to dispatch the “invader”.

“She was a little dizzy from sleep and drinking, and she didn’t remember her aunt’s phone number. As she only had a bank card and a cigarette in her purse, we called her a taxi to drop her off in Niterói, where she lives,” says the publicist.

The story was so unusual that they went back to their room, laughed and posted the video the next day. The invader’s story went viral and everyone wanted to know who she was.

It was also through the internet that they reached Rafaella Gama. Or rather, to her mother, who saw the story and went to understand better what her daughter had done.

“She started to say: Rafaella, what did you do? Everyone’s talking about you. My blood pressure is really high”, recalled Rafaella, laughing in a video when meeting her now friends from BH.

She also explained that in fact she always stays with her aunt at that hotel, in room 205, but that, on Saturday (13), her aunt was in 305 and, already a little drunk, forgot about this detail. The phone had also been with Aunt Cristiane.

3 of 3 Friends from BH have already met Tia Cristiane too: “She really exists” — Photo: Disclosure Friends from BH have already met Tia Cristiane too: “She really exists” — Photo: Disclosure

After the mistakes were made, the group became friends, has already booked parties in BH and Rio, in Mangueira, a school where Rafa is a fan, and they are already trying to get Rafaella a job.