TSE extends deadline and authorizes more military to inspect source code of electronic voting machines | Julia Dualibi’s blog

President Luiz Edson Fachin’s decision grants access to the source codes to the military until August 19. Previously, the inspection would be carried out between August 2 and 12.

The source code is a set of software programming lines, with the instructions for the system to work. The openness of the code allows inspection by civil society. This code has been available since October of last year, one year before the presidential election.

Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira on August 10 requested access on a “very urgent” basis amid the frequent attacks by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on electronic voting machines and the electoral process. Without ever presenting evidence of irregularities, Bolsonaro often repeats accusations that have already been denied by official bodies.

In the letter sent to the TSE, the Minister of Defense said that the military indicated have knowledge in programming language and can act in support of the Armed Forces Inspection and Audit Team of the Electronic Voting System.

See the list of the military who will have access to the source code of the polls:

Major Diego Bonato Langer (Air Force);

Captain Davison Silva Santos (Air Force);

First Lieutenant Fernando Mascagna Bittencourt Lima (Navy);

First Lieutenant Rafael Coffi Tonon (Navy);

First Lieutenant Gabriel Heleno Gonçalves da Silva (Navy);

First Lieutenant Lincoln de Queiroz Vieira (Army);

First Lieutenant Gabriel Bozza (Army);

First Lieutenant Yuri Rodrigues Fialho (Army);

First Sergeant David de Souza França (Air Force).

TSE excludes colonel from the inspection group that released fake news about ballot boxes

Last week, the TSE decided to exclude Army Colonel Ricardo Sant’Anna from the electoral process monitoring group. He was one of nine soldiers who make up the group.

In a letter sent to Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira, the TSE reported that the colonel was excluded from the group for having disseminated fake news about electronic voting machines on social networks.

“While political parties and agents have the right to act as inspectors, the position of evaluator of the conformity of systems and equipment should not be occupied by those who prima facie deny the Brazilian electoral system and circulate disinformation about it. Such conduct, in addition to to suffer regulatory reprimands, have been restrained by the TSE through repeated jurisprudential precedents”, informed an excerpt of the letter.

“The high function of monitoring the electoral process must be exercised by those who act as third parties capable of enjoying the trust of the Court and society, showing themselves publicly imbued with the noble purposes of improving the electoral system and strengthening democracy”, added the document.

The letter then informed the Defense of the colonel’s exclusion: