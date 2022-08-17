The Municipal Health Department (SMS) reported on Tuesday afternoon (16) two more cases of monkeypox confirmed in Londrina. In total, there are now three patients isolated because of the disease. They are two men aged 27 and 31, and a woman aged 41.

Earlier, Health had confirmed the first case in Londrina. All remain in isolation, without the need for hospitalization because of monkeypox.

Altogether there are 18 suspicious reports from monkeypox. 13 of them are under analysis, one has been discarded, and another examination has been declared inconclusive.

Monkeypox infection occurs through personal contact with saliva, secretions, or lesions on the skin of an infected person, or through objects.

The infection causes rashes on the skin. The infected person only stops transmitting the virus when the rashes heal. Other symptoms are fever, headache, muscle and swollen glands.

Through these symptoms, patients should seek care at the UBS closest to home, or their health plan, for medical evaluation.

