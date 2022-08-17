Two PSG stars support Neymar after intrigue with Mbappé; french is furious

Mbappé’s renewal with PSG included clauses that virtually made him a member of the club’s board. In fact, the Frenchman was responsible for firing Leonardo and requesting the arrival of Luis Campos, who now serves as the team’s sporting director.

Already inside the four lines and in the dressing room, the expectation was that the striker would become a kind of ‘leader’ and even with Messi and Neymar by his side, he would assume the position of main star of the team.

However, in practice, this has not been happening, which seems to be quite irritating the Frenchman, who even got involved in some controversies with Neymar.

Messi and Sergio Ramos support Neymar in ‘fight’ with Mbappé

And, according to the portal Goal.com, it seems that the PSG squad is increasingly closed with the Brazilian, who has been putting himself ‘against’ this subordination of the club in relation to the French striker.

That’s because, according to the source, the athletes have been seeing Neymar as a kind of technical leader of the team, which increasingly bothers Mbappé, who after renewing his contract, hoped to become the big star of the team.

The portal still ‘says’ that among the players in the squad, Messi and Sergio Ramos are the ones who most support the Brazilian, and seem to be completely closed with the ace.