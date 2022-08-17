Two young people die after rampant drug use at a party – Gerais

Two young men reportedly died of overdose after uncontrolled drug use (photo: Itanhandu City Hall Collection)

Two young people, aged 16 and 18, from Cruzeiro, in the interior of São Paulo, died on suspicion of overdose on Monday afternoon (8/15), during a party in Itanhandu, in the south of Minas. They got sick allegedly from abusive drug use.

The two boys were rescued alive, but died in Santa Casa de Itanhandu. Witnesses told the Military Police that there was drug trafficking in the house and several minors were using narcotics.

The PM reported that the house was open and without anyone. At the house, 5 liters of lol, a simulacrum of a 38 caliber revolver, a bag of cocaine, four cell phones, an empty cocaine pin and plastic packaging were seized.

Also according to the PM, the property where the party of a man who lives on the upper floor took place. He would have given up the house for the sale and use of drugs. The police searched for the man, but he was not located.

The hospital informed the PM that two females were also admitted to the health institution feeling sick: a 22-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl. They were medicated and kept under observation at the hospital.

The bodies of the two young men were taken to the IML (Instituto Medico Legal) in So Loureno to identify the cause of death.