US futures decline ahead of FOMC minutes; American retail sales and more market affairs today

European markets operate without a defined direction, while New York futures indexes retreat on the morning of this Wednesday (17), with investors awaiting the release of the minutes of the last meeting of the Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the Federal Reserve.

In addition to the Fomc’s minutes, markets should reflect July’s US retail sales, with a Refinitiv consensus projecting a monthly increase of 0.1% compared to June.

The majority of Asia-Pacific stock exchanges closed higher, especially the Nikkei, from Japan, after better-than-expected export numbers. China’s main indexes rose on the back of the recovery of Chinese food giant Meituan.

In Brazil, the August IGP-10 will be released in the morning, while, at 5:00 pm, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, will participate in a TAG event.

Check out more highlights:

1. World Scholarships

United States

U.S. futures traded lower on Wednesday after the spot index climbed for five straight sessions, with investors awaiting the release of retail sales data for the month of July looking for clues on how consumers are managing the impact of rising inflation and high gasoline prices.

Economists expect the report to show that consumers increased spending by just 0.1% on the month, according to Dow Jones.

In addition, investors are waiting for clues about the pace of monetary tightening with the release of the minutes of the latest Fomc meeting.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.26%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -0.40%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.55%

Asia

Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.23% after the country reported better-than-expected export growth for July compared with a year ago. Its export growth of 19% surpassed the 18.2% expected by analysts in a Refinitiv survey. The Shanghai index closed up 0.45% and the Shenzhen Component also ended up positive at 1.01%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was 0.46% higher.

In South Korea, Kospi turned to losses after a positive start, falling 0.67% likely due to profit taking among major stocks. Among the big losses at the close of the market were Hyundai Motor at 3.8%, Kia at 4.02% and Seah Steel Holdings at 2.75%.

Shanghai SE (China), +0.45%

Nikkei (Japan), +1.23%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +0.46%

Kospi (South Korea), +0.31%

Europe

European markets operate with no clear direction as investors rally to preliminary eurozone gross domestic product (GDP) data for the second quarter, in addition to the latest UK inflation figures for July.

The UK consumer price index rose 10.1% a year, above a Reuters consensus forecast of 9.8% and up from 9.4% in June. Core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, stood at 6.2% in the year to July 2022, up from 5.8% in June and above forecasts of 5.9%.

Eurozone GDP grew 3.9% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year, below the consensus of 4%. The index rose 0.6% compared to the previous quarter.

FTSE 100 (UK), -0.17%

DAX (Germany), -0.33%

CAC 40 (France), -0.23%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.34%

commodities

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, rebounding from six-month lows hit in the previous session, with a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories reminding investors that demand remains firm, overshadowed. the prospect of a global recession.

US oil and fuel inventories have dropped in the past week, according to figures from the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday.

Oil inventories fell by about 448,000 barrels in the week ended Aug.

WTI Oil, +0.50%, at $86.96 a barrel

Brent Oil, +0.45% at $92.76 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange was down 4.34% to 684.00 yuan, equivalent to US$100.94

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -0.93% at $23,821.80 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

The international agenda brings relevant data. The main one is the minutes of the last meeting of the Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the Federal Reserve, the American Central Bank, at 3 pm. In its last meeting, the monetary authority increased the pace of tightening, raising interest rates by 75 basis points.

Today is also the turn of the retail data, about the same month. The average of market projections points to an increase of 0.1% compared to June.

Brazil

8:00 am: August IGP-10, Refinitiv consensus points to 0.60% decline

10:00 am: PoderData election poll

1:30 pm: Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank, meets with Senator Marcelo Castro (MDB/PI), Renato Melo, Advisor, and Romero Arruda, Advisor, to discuss legislative matters (closed to the press)

2:30 pm: Weekly exchange rate flow

3:00 pm: Campos Neto has a meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Defense, Army and Poupex (closed to the press)

5 pm: Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, participates in the TAG SUMMIT 2022 event

Inside the Results – InfoMoney

O InfoMoney until August 19th, a series of interviews with CEOs, CFOs and other executives from publicly traded companies in Brazil will be carried out on the Por Dentro dos Results project. Check out the day’s agenda:

3pm: PDR interviews Sérgio Kariya, CEO, and Caroline Leonard, CFO and DRI at Mills (MILS3)

5 pm: interview with Alex Malfitani, CFO and co-founder of Azul (AZUL4)

USA

9:30 am: July retail sales, Refinitiv consensus projects up 0.1% from June

11 am: June business inventories, Refinitiv consensus points to 1.4% monthly rise compared to May

11:30 am: Oil Stocks (IEA) weekly

15:00: Minutes of the Fomc

3:20 pm: Speech by Fed Director Michelle Bowman

3. New TSE president defends democracy and electoral system in inaugural speech

The new president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, defended, this Tuesday, democracy and the electoral system during his inauguration speech.

In the early evening, Moraes assumed the presidency of the TSE, succeeding Minister Edson Fachin, to serve a two-year term. The new vice president is Minister Ricardo Lewandowski.

The new president began his speech by stating that the Electoral Justice acts with transparency and honors its history and vocation of realizing democracy.

ICMS ceiling can be revised if states lose revenue, says Guedes

The economic team may review the ceiling of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), if the states prove loss of revenue, said yesterday the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. He participated in a conciliation hearing between states and the Union, promoted by Minister Gilmar Mendes, rapporteur of the case at the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The participation of Paulo Guedes was not foreseen in the official agenda. During the speech, the minister said that the Federation units continue with a full cash and that any loss of revenue with the fixing of the ICMS ceiling could result in a review of the proposal.

4. Covid

Last Tuesday, Brazil recorded 213 deaths and 21,920 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 176, a reduction of 16% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 19,058, which represents a decrease of 39% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 169,669,785, equivalent to 78.98% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 180,406,825 people, which represents 83.98% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 101,300,184 people, or 47.15% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Petrobras (PETR3 PETR4) informs that it has begun the stage of disclosing the opportunity (teaser), referring to the sale of 40% of its interest in the BM-POT-17 exploratory concessions, in which the Discovery Assessment Plan for the Pitu well is being developed (Blocks POT-M-853 and POT-M-855), and the concession POT-M-762_R15 (Block POT-M-762), located in deep waters in the Potiguar Basin – Equatorial Margin – on the coast of Rio Grande do Norte . Petrobras currently has a 100% interest in these concessions and will continue to operate the partnership after the sale.

The state-owned company also informed that it received from shareholders who jointly hold more than 5% of the company’s ON shares, a request to adopt multiple voting in the election of members of the Board of Directors at the EGM to be held next Friday ( 19), exclusively digitally. In the statement, the state-owned company says that the remote voting bulletin (BVD) disclosed to shareholders for the EGM already includes the possibility of adopting multiple voting and the BVDs duly completed and timely sent through the available channels will have their votes counted in the election for the collegiate.

Via’s Board of Directors has approved Sergio Augusto França Leme, administrative vice president, for the position of IR director of the company.

Orivaldo Padilha remains the company’s Vice President of Finance (CFO).

CCR (CCRO3) informed that Marco Antonio Souza Cauduro presented his letter of resignation from the position of Chief Executive Officer, which was accepted by the company’s Board of Directors.

Wiz reported that, on Tuesday (16), the conditions precedent for the closing of the operation with the Polishop retail group were implemented.

With the closing of the Transaction, Wiz becomes the holder of 50% of the shares of the capital stock of Polishop Corretora de Seguros, a new insurance broker established to sell insurance products through Polishop’s distribution channels, exclusively for a period of 10 years from the closing of the transaction.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

related