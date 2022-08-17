Used 5G cell phone worth it? 5 things to pay attention to

If you want to take advantage of the arrival of 5G in Brazil, but do not want to pay dearly for a new device, it is worth considering a new one. But it is necessary to pay attention to certain characteristics, to ensure that it is in good condition, revitalized, safe and even guaranteed.

tilt talked to experts and brings five recommendations:

1) Check the list of models indicated by Anatel

To make sure that the new one takes 5G, check if it is among those mentioned in Anatel’s list. Currently, there are 83 models confirmed with the new data transmission technology. In the search panel, it is possible to see which ones are certified and approved — this is a prerequisite for use and commercialization in Brazil.

Look for the approval code stamped on the chassis (or in the product manual) and consult your operator about compatibility with the 5G network.

2) Price should be between 25% and 30% cheaper

This is the average market value. Don’t accept less than 25% and be wary of discounts far above 30%.

The TrocaFone store, specialized in buying and selling used smartphones in Brazil and Latin America, for example, has the following values:

iPhone 7 for BRL 949;

for BRL 949; iPhone XR for BRL 2229;

for BRL 2229; iPhone 11 for BRL 2789;

for BRL 2789; Galaxy S9 for BRL 739;

for BRL 739; Samsung Galaxy S for BRL 994;

for BRL 994; Samsung Galaxy S 10+ for BRL 1239

3) It should only be one year old on average

Used smartphones with 5G were launched in Brazil just over a year ago. Therefore, the devices for sale have more or less this time of use.

If possible, require a thorough review and testing to verify parts function and software updates. In general, a cell phone with 2 years of use starts to have the battery damaged to the point of making its resale unfeasible, but this also depends on the type of use that the previous owner did.

4) Check for hardware or software issues

Bruno de Carvalho, professor in the department of computer engineering and digital systems at USP (University of São Paulo), specialist in cell phones and 5G, points out that smartphones need to undergo an exchange of parts and reconfiguration so that they reach the best performance, because they may have been opened, broken and repaired or even damaged internally.

Factory setup is mandatory and needs to be done by someone you trust. Otherwise, the cell phone used could carry access to the previous user’s accounts or, worse, spy programs that steal the passwords you add.

If there is a memory card, it is essential to format it.

Again, you have to worry about the battery. “The indicator of 100% charge doesn’t say anything about the state of the battery. A technician needs to see if it still holds a charge for normal use”, explains Carvalho.

Also, it must be considered that, in the case of some models, all waterproof seals no longer work after the glass/touch is changed, even by a professional. If it’s fixed by the manufacturer, there’s a small chance it’s still waterproof; otherwise, consider that it is not.

5) Shop at safe stores

Stores that sell used equipment must have the equipment, offer a warranty and invoice to prevent the purchased product from being rescheduled or illicitly acquired (theft or theft).

Therefore, it is very important to research the reputation of the store before closing the purchase. Consumers need to pay attention to the quality of the products, seriousness in delivery and clarity in the answers to questions about the cell phone.