Vasco will have two absences for the game against CSA

Vasco released, on Tuesday night (16), the list of players related to the game against CSA, Thursday (18), at Rei Pelé, for the 25th round of Série B. Marlon Gomes, injured, and Quintero, suspended, are the absences for the match.

Defender Zé Vitor, midfielder Luiz Henrique and goalkeeper Alexander are the news in relation to the list of related players from the last game, when Vasco beat Tombense, 3-1, in São Januário. It is worth noting that one player will be cut, as 24 athletes traveled to Maceió, in Alagoas.

The probable Vasco should go to the field with Thiago Rodrigues; Matheus Ribeiro, Danilo Boza, Anderson Conceição and Edimar; Yuri Lara, Andrey Santos and Nenê; Figueiredo, Alex Teixeira and Raniel. Cruz-Maltino is in 4th place in Serie B, with 42 points. CSA, in 18th place, fights to avoid relegation and has 23 points.

RELATED

GOALKEEPERS

Thiago Rodrigues

halls

Alexander

SIDE

Matheus Ribeiro

edimar

Leo Matos

Paulo Victor

DEFENDERS

Anderson Conceição

Quintero

Zé Vitor

MIDDLE CAMPERS

Yuri Lara

Andrey Santos

Zé Gabriel

Matheus Barbosa

Luiz Henrique

baby

palaces

ATTACKS

Alex Teixeira

Figueiredo

Gabriel Pec

raniel

Eguinaldo

Fábio Gomes

Bruno Tubarão