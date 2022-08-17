Vasco’s SAF has approved CNPJ and can start the transfer of assets | vasco

Vasco da Gama Sociedade Anónima do Futebol already has a CNPJ. The request for opening the document of the new company was approved this Tuesday by the Board of Trade of Rio de Janeiro. The next steps from now on are to open a bank account and start transferring the assets.

The information on the approval of the CNPJ was initially published by journalist Fábio Azevedo and then confirmed by ge. President of the Regional Accounting Council of Rio, the CRCRJ, used social media in the early afternoon of this Tuesday to announce that “Vasco da Gama SAF is a reality”.

The withdrawal of the CNPJ means, in other words, that the new company officially begins to exist. At this first moment, SAF will have 100% of its shares belonging to Vasco. It was decided at a meeting of the Deliberative Council last Tuesday that the composition of the club’s administrative board will initially be mirrored in the SAF Board of Directors, with Jorge Salgado, Carlos Roberto Osório and Roberto Duque Estrada as members.

Vasco will immediately start transferring the assets of the football department (player contracts, members of the technical committee…) to SAF, in order to increase the capital of the newly established company. Only two weeks from now will the sale of 70% of the shares to 777 Partners actually take place and the money will be invested – the American group will invest R$ 120 million later this year.

The next step after opening the account and transferring the assets will be the SAF registration with the Rio Federation. And then at CBF. This will most likely be done next week, as Vasco wants to take advantage of the 10 days without games in Série B of the Brasileirão to carry out this process without running the risk of not being able to count on a player because of bureaucracy.

The game against Bahia on the 28th, for the 26th round, should be the first under Vasco SAF’s record, as ge reported last week.

Before that, still as an associative club, Vasco faces CSA this Thursday, in Maceió, for the 25th round of the competition.

