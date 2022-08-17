Vélez asks to postpone the game and can have considerable rest before facing Flamengo

Opponents of Flamengo in the Libertadores semifinals, Vélez seeks to have a good rest and a long period of training before the first leg. That’s because the Argentine club requested the postponement of the match against Independiente, which would be the last before facing Rubro-Negro.

The information is from the Double Amarilla portal. The match against Independiente still has no set date, as shown on the official website of Vélez Sarsfield. However, the site found that it should be played on August 25, that is, six days before the first match against Flamengo.

The period between one game and another would already be considerable. By comparison, Mais Querido will only have three days from the duel against Botafogo (28th, for the Brasileirão) until the 31st, date set for Vélez x Flamengo for Libertadores.

Thus, if the Argentine club gets the postponement, it will have nine days between the game against Sarmiento and the clash against Rubro-Negro.

Flamengo announces ticket sales for home game against Vélez

This Tuesday (16), Rubro-Negro released information about ticket sales for the home match. It starts next Thursday (18), at 10 am, but only for the plan with the highest priority for the Nação supporters. So, check all the information:

Tickets can be purchased through the website flamengo.superingresso.com. But the club informed that, once again, on the advice of the competent security authorities, tickets must be withdrawn. That is, members will not be able to use the ticket card, only physical tickets.

Flamengo ticket sales hours

08/18 (10h) – Maracanã Package / Diamond Nation / Biggest in the World

08/19 (10h) – Platinum Nation / Most Beloved

20/08 (10h) – Nação Ouro / Semper Contigo

08/22 (10h) – Silver Nation / We Play Together

08/23 (10h) – Bronze Nation / Wherever You Are

25/08 (10h) – Nação Jr. / General public online

05/09 (10h) – Physical points of sale and free of charge

07/09 (17h) – Closing of online sales

Values

Check the values ​​of each sector of Maracanã, prices of the whole for the general public. But it is worth remembering that each Nação plan has a different discount on the ticket price.

North Sector: BRL 160.00

South Sector: BRL 200.00

Upper East: BRL 250.00

Lower East: BRL 350.00

West: BRL 500.00

Maracanã More: R$1600.00

However, the club has not yet released information about physical points of sale and ticket pick-up. The list should come out closer to the game.

